How Bentley salvaged a disaster after 189 cars sank to the bottom of the sea

When the Felicity Ace departed the German port of Emden on Feb. 10, the carrier, owned by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines of Japan, was loaded with nearly 4,000 Volkswagen Group vehicles, including about 1,900 Audis, 1,100 Porsches, 500 Volkswagens and 85 Lamborghinis heading from factories in Europe to dealerships in North America.

The 189 Bentleys aboard had been ferried from England to Emden to catch their ride across the ocean; the large number was attributable to supply-related production delays with other VW Group brands that had inadvertently concentrated Bentley's deliveries aboard the Felicity Ace, Rocco said.

The Felicity Ace initially was scheduled to arrive at the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island on Feb. 23 and was averaging about 14 knots on what was a routine voyage. But six days into its trans-Atlantic journey, its crew of 22 reported a fire in one of the ship's cargo decks. At the time, the ship was about 90 nautical miles southwest of the Azores islands and about 900 miles west of Lisbon, Portugal.

The fire's origins remain unknown, but a large number of the vehicles aboard were equipped with flammable lithium ion battery packs or had at least partial tanks of highly combustible gasoline. As efforts to contain the blaze failed, the flames spread out of control, and the crew was forced to abandon ship near the Azores, leaving the still burning hulk drifting in the North Atlantic, with a giant plume of white smoke rising from her now-exposed decks. Half of the crew were rescued from a lifeboat; another 11 were rescued by the nearby crude oil tanker Resilient Warrior.

The fire's timing was particularly bad. Volkswagen Group was already struggling with production disruptions caused by a lack of microchips. There was no additional inventory to pull from or production capacity that could be added to make up the loss of the Felicity Ace vehicles. And 15 of the Lamborghinis aboard were Aventador Ultimaes — the last of a limited run marking the end of the Aventador nameplate.