Honda's Civic gets seat at the grown-up table

LOS ANGELES — The redesigned Honda Civic is getting a more grown-up design and feature set for its 11th generation as it battles to stay relevant amid America's crossover surge.

Long popular among younger drivers as easy on the wallet and entertaining on the roadway, the Civic is not taking a radical departure in the new iteration. But it does take a step toward Honda's more stylish Accord midsize sedan.

For the 2022 model, the Civic offers an all-digital instrument panel, a sport driving mode, a premium Bose stereo system and a tasteful metal honeycomb accent across the dash as part of a simplified interior design.

"Inspired by classic elements of past Civics, you can really see how the Civic's new thin and light body has taken shape," said Gary Robinson, assistant vice president of Honda Automobile Product Planning. "We've stretched the wheelbase and adopted a cleaner, more sophisticated look."