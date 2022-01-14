Honda wants to embrace its low inventories

Prior to the pandemic-induced vehicle shortages that have become the norm in the auto industry, dealership lots were full of cars and trucks in nearly every color and trim, waiting for consumers to choose one like a loaf of bread at the supermarket.

While retailers may be pining for the good old days, American Honda Motor Co.'s Dave Gardner says not so fast.

Current inventory levels are certainly not ideal, but it's also worth pondering where to draw the line when supply conditions improve, said Gardner, executive vice president of national operations.

He believes there are positive lessons from the current crisis. Automakers and dealers have been too focused on jamming lots full of new-car inventory and less on an efficient retail model that addresses the cost of millions of vehicles sitting around, waiting for a buyer.