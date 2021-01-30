Honda Ridgeline moves toward the mainstream

LOS ANGELES — Honda's Ridgeline has long been odd truck out in the growing midsize pickup segment.
It is based on a front-wheel-drive unibody crossover. Its crew-cab looks are angular and soft. And for a small truck, it is remarkably roomy and fun to drive, thanks to its car-based platform.
But America's pickup buyers vote with their wallets for tall, chunky and relatively cramped rear-wheel-drive competitors with body-on-frame architecture and a bouncy ride. Exhibit A is the Toyota Tacoma, with sales of 238,806 last year for the top spot in the category.
For 2021, Honda will try to split the difference, introducing a midcycle exterior design freshen that moves the product closer to its better-selling competitors.