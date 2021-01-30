Honda Ridgeline moves toward the mainstream

The Ridgeline going on sale this week has new sheet metal from the front roof pillars forward, a flatter hood, squared nose and upright grille.

To burnish its truck credentials, it will also come standard with all-wheel drive.

But the pickup now also carries a base price of $37,665 with shipping — the highest entry price in its segment.

Industry analysts say the new look is the right move for Honda, but it still leaves the Ridgeline in a lonely space. Hyundai and Ford are now working on compact, unibody lifestyle pickups with much lower sticker prices, while the midsize crowd is getting bigger and more rugged with each redesign.

"It is a solution that's a little off-center but also has some packaging and comfort benefits," IHS Markit principal automotive analyst Stephanie Brinley said of the Ridgeline move. "Honda's expectations are relatively modest. I don't think they really believe the truck is going after hardcore truck owners. Having a more rugged look is in alignment with current truck trends."

Ridgeline sales last year were 32,168 — sixth place among the seven pickups in the category. Every other entry was a body-on-frame design touting trucklike tasks such as towing and off-road driving. And most of Honda's rivals have stripped base models that start around $28,000 with shipping, although they don't include the extensive list of standard equipment on the Honda.