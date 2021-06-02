Honda hits record, Toyota rebounds but warns of low supplies

Demand for light trucks and some cars pushed sales at Hyundai and Kia up 56 percent or more in May. Toyota Motor volume jumped 47 percent.

DAVID PHILLIPS

Hyundai said U.S. retail sales rose across the entire lineup, with utility-vehicle volume up 34 percent and car demand up 105 percent, in May. At Genesis, utility-vehicle sales continued to outpace combined car sales last month.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, May 2021
Most automakers no longer release monthly sales and are excluded from this report.

 

 May
2021		May
2020		%
change		5 mos.
2021		5 mos.
2020		%
change
Ford------
Lincoln------
Ford Motor Co.------
Acura18,15310,34175.5%72,50043,91965.1%
Honda158,662110,63643.4%607,888433,59440.2%
American Honda176,815120,97746.2%680,388477,51342.5%
Genesis3,7281,350176.1%15,2446,111149.5%
Hyundai brand90,01757,61956.2%334,670222,46250.4%
Hyundai Motor America93,74558,96959.0%349,914228,57353.1%
Kia Motors America80,29845,81775.3%310,025215,46743.9%
Hyundai-Kia174,043104,78666.1%659,939444,04048.6%
Mazda N.A.42,18724,93369.2%156,562103,54351.2%
Subaru of America------
Lexus29,72419,99848.6%131,00586,11152.1%
Toyota212,447145,05746.5%953,543659,38544.6%
Toyota Motor N.A.242,171165,05546.7%1,084,548745,49645.5%
Volvo Cars USA------
Total 7 Reporting OEMs635,216415,75152.8%2,581,4371,770,59245.8%
Note: Ford Motor Co. resumed monthly sales reports in November 2020, beginning with the October 2020 sales reporting period.

The U.S. light-vehicle market continued to roar back in May but can it last amid dwindling supplies?

Toyota Motor Corp.'s U.S. sales rebounded in May behind a 90 percent surge in car demand, helping the company to a 47 percent overall gain on volume of 242,171, despite severe supply-chain disruptions that have sharply depleted the company's inventory heading into June.

After rising 170 percent in April, the automaker's light-truck sales rose 30 percent in May, in line with the company's first-quarter results, even as dealer supplies of core crossovers fall.  

Volume rose 47 percent at the Toyota division and 49 percent at Lexus last month.

But the Toyota brand is starting June with an 8-day supply of vehicles, while Lexus has a 12-day supply, Bob Carter, executive vice president for sales at Toyota Motor North America, told Automotive News on Wednesday.

The difference for Toyota right now "is throughput," Carter added. "We still have cars coming in."

Honda Motor Co. set an all-time monthly record with May sales of 176,815, a rise of 46 percent. Deliveries rose 76 percent at Acura, and 43 percent at the Honda brand, which set a May volume record on record light-truck deliveries -- 93,362 units -- for any month.

Hyundai and Kia, deftly navigating the supply crunch that has upended the industry as the economy reopens in the wake of the pandemic, set U.S. sales records for the third straight month in May, helped in large part by robust retail demand for light trucks.

Volume jumped 56 percent to 90,017 at Hyundai and 75 percent to 80,298 at Kia, compared with May 2020, when the nation was still hunkered down in the early months of the outbreak. Kia noted "significantly accelerated showroom traffic" over the Memorial Day holiday as consumer activity rebounds and restrictions on households lift.

Hyundai said retail demand also set a monthly record of 84,351 in May, for a gain of 54 percent. Fleet shipments increased 95 percent and represented 6 percent of total volume, or about 5,400 units, Hyundai said.

“Consumer demand across the Hyundai lineup remains strong and we continue to work closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to meet this extraordinary demand,” Randy Parker, senior vice president for national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement.

A Hyundai spokesman said Wednesday the company's new-vehicle stock at U.S. dealers dropped 26 percent to 91,249 cars and light trucks from the start of May to the beginning of June.

At Genesis, May volume jumped 176 percent to 3,728, a monthly record for the luxury upstart. Genesis launched sales of the GV70 crossover last month and the brand's two utility vehicles outsold combined deliveries of its three sedans. The GV80 set a monthly record on 2,037 units sold.

Mazda, one of the few automakers to post a gain in 2020, said May volume rose 69 percent to 42,187.

U.S. light-vehicle deliveries are forecast to continue a sharp rebound in May – up nearly 40 percent according to projections -- even as inventories continue to fall because of tight microchip supplies.

Honda Motor Co., Subaru and Volvo are expected to release May sales later Wednesday. Ford Motor Co. will report results for the month on Thursday.

SAAR

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales in May is forecast to come in at 16.2 million to 16.7 million, based on estimates from J.D Power/LMC, TrueCar and Cox Automotive. That would be down from April’s 18.54 million rate and above the 12.08 million pace tallied in May 2020.

Retail demand remains especially strong, even amid tightening stockpiles, as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and government stimulus spending juices pockets. J.D. Power and LMC predict U.S. retail demand will hit a May record of 1.39 million light vehicles, a 34 percent increase over May 2020.

“Low inventories have still not yet had a material effect on aggregate sales results,” said Thomas King, president of J.D. Power’s data and analytics group. “While inventory is still the primary threat to maintenance of the current sales pace in the coming months, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers have been able to adapt to maintain the sales velocity this year.”

With the sales pace still exceeding the rate at which vehicles are being produced, King added “there is a rising risk to the industry’s ability to sustain the current sales pace in the coming months.”
 

An empty Mazda showroom in Troy, Mich., on Tuesday.

Stockpiles tumble

Inventories are severely reduced because of a shortage of microchips that has forced many automakers to idle assembly plants, emptying a growing number of new-car showrooms at the same time.

New-vehicle supplies in mid-May totaled 1.95 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of April and off 42 percent, or 1.4 million units, from May 2020, according to data from Cox Automotive’s vAuto.

The inventory crunch has been uneven among automakers, with Asian and European automakers generally faring better than the Detroit 3, analysts say.

Over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, traditionally a prime shopping period for the industry, Toyota, Honda and Nissan used television advertising in select markets, including New York, to pitch lease deals on key models such as the Toyota Corolla, Highlander and Venza, the Honda CR-V and the redesigned Nissan Rogue.

The average number of days a vehicle sat on a dealership lot before being sold last month was 47, J.D. Power said, down from 95 days in May 2020.
 

Incentives

With inventories declining and retail demand strong, automakers and dealers continue to dial back on incentives. TrueCar estimates incentives averaged $2,959 last month, down 29 percent from $4,174 in May 2020. J.D Power said May incentives were tracking at $2,957, a decline from $4,825 a year earlier.
 

May incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerIncentive per unit
May 2021 forecast		Incentive per unit
May 2020		April 2021% change
vs May 2020		% change
vs April 2021
BMW$4,498$6,272$4,872-28%-7.7%
Daimler$4,280$6,822$3,799-370%130%
Ford$2,691$4,426$2,938-39%-8.4%
GM$4,489$5,815$4,641-230%-3.3%
Honda$2,064$2,879$2,285-28%-9.7%
Hyundai$2,233$2,663$2,440-16%-8.5%
Kia$2,425$3,786$2,570-36%-5.6%
Nissan$3,514$4,735$3,781-26%-7.1%
Stellantis$3,413$5,410$3,841-37%-11%
Subaru$1,133$1,745$1,328-35%-15%
Toyota$2,386$2,836$2,516-16%-5.2%
Volkswagen Group$3,342$4,491$3,924-26%-15%
Industry$2,959$4,174$3,234-29%-8.5%
Source: TrueCar
Odds, ends
  • There were 26 selling days last month, the same as May 2020.
  • J.D. Power estimates 33.4 percent of vehicles will be sold within 10 days of arriving at a dealership in May, up from only 18.2 percent of vehicles sold within 10 days in May 2019.
  • Fleet sales are expected to total 167,000 in May, up 114 percent from May 2020 but down 49 percent from May 2019, J.D. Power said. Fleet shipments are expected to account for 11 percent of total light-vehicle volume, up from 7 percent in May 2020.
  • The average transaction price for a new vehicle last month is projected to rise 3 percent to $37,584 from a year earlier, and up 1 percent from April, TrueCar projects.

 

Average transaction prices in the U.S.
ManufacturerMay 2021
forecast		May 2020April 2021% change
vs May 2020		% change
vs April 2021
BMW$59,429$60,467$59,432-1.7%0.00%
Daimler$61,377$59,893$61,1052.5%0.4%
Ford$41,620$43,531$43,436-4.4%-4.2%
GM$43,691$39,899$42,4789.5%2.9%
Honda$31,597$30,012$31,5645.3%0.1%
Hyundai$30,163$28,606$28,9055.4%4.4%
Kia$28,592$24,935$28,24414.7%1.2%
Nissan$30,822$28,737$30,2117.3%2.0%
Stellantis$45,357$42,013$44,2658.0%2.5%
Subaru$30,192$30,532$30,381-1.10%-0.6%
Toyota$35,396$34,626$34,8872.2%1.5%
Volkswagen Group$45,483$41,572$45,0289.4%1.0%
Industry$37,584$36,464$37,3503.1%0.6%
Source: TrueCar
Quotable

"Vehicles are turning quickly, almost 4 weeks faster than what we saw during this period in 2019. It is a seller's market and consumers who find a vehicle they like will need to move quickly or risk losing out."

– TrueCar analyst Nick Woolard

