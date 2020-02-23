Henio Arcangeli’s short ride with Honda

JOE WILSSENS

Henio Arcangeli Jr. said meetings with dealers during the NADA Show last week in Las Vegas had gone well.

Henio Arcangeli Jr. was something of a surprise choice two and a half years ago to run the automobile division of American Honda Motor Co. The U.S. arm, as well as global parent Honda Motor Co., are known for their insular culture and strong preference for promoting internally. And Arcangeli was an outsider, both to Honda and the auto industry.

Arcangeli's departure, announced last week, also was a surprise. The executive had just given a presentation to Honda dealers at the NADA Show in Las Vegas and delivered a keynote speech before the American International Automobile Dealers Association.

In an interview at the show, Arcangeli, 57, told Automotive News that meetings with dealers had gone well and there was a clear road map for 2020. "We talked about our goals for the year, maintaining our car business, capitalizing on our truck business and preparing for electrification," he said.

The automaker's U.S. unit was coming off a year of stable sales. Deliveries for the Honda and Acura brands combined rose 0.2 percent in a market that was down 1.2 percent overall. Dealership profits rose 6 percent last year, Arcangeli said, and retailers expressed optimism about a 2020 filled with refreshed products.

The decision

But on Wednesday, Feb. 19, American Honda said Arcangeli had resigned. In an interview late last week, Arcangeli said he had been given a new role helping to restructure Honda that would have begun April 1.

“It gave me a chance to step back and think about what’s important for me — things like Honda, my career, my family, activities outside of work,” he said. With his daughter preparing to go to college in September, Arcangeli decided to step back from Honda to spend more quality time with his family.

Arcangeli also made it clear, however, that if he had not been forced into a new role, he may have remained at Honda. “If this new role had not come up, I probably would have kept my head down going 100-plus miles an hour trying to do what I have to do to be successful at Honda.”

Short-term stability
Henio Arcangeli Jr. joined American Honda in 2017, the brand's peak sales year. Though the combined number of Honda and Acura deliveries dipped in 2018, sales were back in the black last year, beating the U.S. market's 1.2% decline.
  Honda Acura Total
2017 1,486,827 154,602 1,641,429
2018 1,445,894 158,934 1,604,828
2019 1,450,785 157,385 1,608,170
Source: Automotive News Data Center

He said that his boss, Shinji Aoyama, CEO of American Honda Motor Co., “tapped me on the shoulder to take this assignment, so that’s kind of how it worked out. I didn’t volunteer for it.”

When asked whether there were any performance-related reasons Honda would not want him to continue in his current role, he said, “Absolutely not.” Auto sales were up last year, with record light-truck sales, an all-time record sales month in August, record CPO sales and higher dealer profitability at Honda and Acura. “A lot of things to be happy and proud of, so I think we were doing a pretty good job.”

Aoyama will fill Arcangeli’s position for now.

A cultural fit

Despite Arcangeli's newcomer status in 2017, his background fit the standard mold of a Honda executive. He is a trained engineer, with degrees from Kettering University and Cornell University and an MBA from Stanford University. He also has extensive experience leading companies with engine- and vehicle-manufacturing expertise.

Arcangeli was president of Yanmar North America, a heavy-equipment maker, prior to joining Honda. He also was president of Yamaha's Motorsports Group Co. from 2006 to 2014 and held executive posts at Pioneer, Thermador, General Electric and How2TV.com.

He also fit Honda's preference for relatively soft-spoken, high-level executives, said Krebs.

"Honda's never had big personalities at the top. That's not the style of the Asian manufacturers. They have pretty low-key chief executives, at least in the U.S.," she said in an interview.

Tall order

But Arcangeli also had big shoes to fill. His predecessor, John Mendel, was executive vice president of American Honda's auto divisions for a decade and was highly regarded inside and outside the company. And Mendel was an auto industry veteran, working for Mazda and Ford before joining Honda in 2004.

"It's not common for Westerners to be embraced by Asian manufacturers," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher at Cox Automotive. "And so when they are, and when they have an extended period of time in a high-level position and they find success there, that's somewhat unique.

"Mendel was clearly capable of doing the combination of the functional leadership he had to do, as well as the communications and the political interactions with the mother ship in Japan."

