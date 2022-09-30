Detroit 3's heavy-duty trucks will keep status quo to get job done

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Detroit 3 are pushing rapidly toward an electric future for their light-duty pickups, but it's a different story for the biggest trucks in their lineups.

Heavy-duty pickups are among the few vehicles still seeing big investments toward development of more powerful gasoline and diesel engines. Although the segment isn't huge, the money at stake is. Ford Motor Co. says it gets more revenue from Super Duty sales alone than Southwest Airlines, Marriott International and many other Fortune 500 companies generate.

These big trucks are high-margin profit machines that will be key to funding automakers' electric ambitions, but executives say they'll likely be among the last vehicles in the industry to get battery power — if they ever do.