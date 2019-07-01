Halfway into '19, industry seeks first sales gain

U.S. new light-vehicle sales are expected to be down for a sixth consecutive month when automakers report June results Tuesday, July 2.
It would be the second time in three years that the industry failed to achieve a single monthly increase from January through June. That's not to say showroom traffic has dried up. Automakers just aren't flooding dealerships with big incentives to juice their monthly numbers as higher interest rates and rising vehicle prices cool demand.
"June auto sales aren't hitting the same levels that they did last year, but they aren't dropping off a cliff, either," said Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at Edmunds.
Going into the second half of 2019, here are some developments to watch:
- Ram vs. Chevrolet Silverado: Ram, with a 22 percent sales increase, was the nation's No. 2 pickup five months into the year, threatening to top the Silverado for the first time on an annual basis. Chevy says it plans to ramp up sales to commercial and other fleet customers after focusing on its retail business. But Ram isn't going to let off the gas.
- Subaru's streak: May marked the 90th consecutive year-over-year monthly sales gain for Subaru, but keeping the streak going will keep getting more difficult as the market continues to decline. If the brand can avoid posting a negative number through November, that would represent eight full years in the black.
- 12 million trucks: Even though light-vehicle sales were down 2.4 percent through May, light trucks are on pace to top 12 million this year for the first time. For perspective, automakers had never even sold 10 million trucks in a year until 2016. Meanwhile, cars — down 11 percent in the first five months of the year — appear headed below 5 million for the first time since 1958.
- Transaction prices: Consumers' willingness to load up their vehicles and pay higher prices has kept profits rolling in even though sales are declining. But as more shoppers discover that interest rates have jumped significantly since the last time they drove a new vehicle off the lot, they may start choosing fewer pricey upgrades.