Growing McLaren ponders constraints on production

McLaren has no crossovers or SUVs to fuel its growth. Only its sports cars. And that doesn't worry Tony Joseph, president of McLaren North America.

What does worry him is the automaker's production ceiling.

All McLarens are hand built in Woking, England.

"They're producing 20 cars per day right now. The thing that could be a challenge for us going forward is that we are overall a small-volume manufacturer," Joseph told Automotive News.

"We're capped in terms of what our total production could be. Last year China was a bit slow and southern Europe was a bit slow. If those markets come back on track, that could potentially cut into our volume here.

"And that's why we're being very strategic about where we add dealers," he said.