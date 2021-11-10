GMC, Porsche top Power's sales satisfaction -- but the real winner is online selling

J.D. Power's latest survey of customer satisfaction with the vehicle purchase process indicates that online shopping is clearly the preferred method to buy at the moment.

Power's 2021 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index, released Tuesday, found that satisfaction among online car shoppers was higher in both the premium and mass-market segments than among those buyers who visited a brick-and-mortar dealership.

"The 'Amazon effect' of seeing, buying and having a product delivered to your doorstep has made its way into vehicle buying and it is here to stay," Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

But the study revealed that EV buyers were less satisfied with the sales experience than shoppers of internal combustion vehicles.

"BEV buyers are a unique challenge for dealers," Sutton said. "As manufacturers ready new model launches, now is the time to ramp up training and knowledge of BEVs and related services—such as charging and aftersales requirements—as buyers will undoubtedly have more questions about them."