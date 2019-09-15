GM vehicle inventory high as UAW sets strike

BLOOMBERG

General Motors has stockpiled high levels of new cars and trucks in recent months, meaning it would likely take a prolonged strike to dent sales of most vehicles.

The automaker has a 77-day supply of new vehicles, according to a report by Cox Automotive, placing it well ahead of the industry average of 61 days. The automaker had a 90-day supply of vehicles as of Aug. 1, according to the Automotive News Data Center.

Both figures are higher than the 66-day supply of vehicles GM had when the union last struck in September of 2007, although that work stoppage lasted less than two full days.

Roughly 46,000 hourly union workers were set to form picket lines at 11:59 p.m. Sunday after the two sides reached an impasse on negotiations over wages, benefits and investment.

UAW Path Forward2019 UAW-Detroit 3 negotiations: The Detroit 3 and UAW labor talks are underway, and Automotive News will follow every turn. From healthcare to wages, temporary workers to job security, we will keep readers informed until the last local votes.
Coverage >

Among GM's brands, supplies totaled 98 days for Buick, 89 days for Cadillac, 72 days for Chevrolet and 84 days for GMC, according to Cox.

GM has about an 80-day supply of its all-important pickups and SUVs, versus an industry average of 64 days for those vehicles, Cox said. GM had a 93-day supply of the Chevy Silverado pickup and 84 days for the GMC Sierra.

Cox said supplies of the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban were below the industry average, at 57 and 58 days, respectively.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters