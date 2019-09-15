GM vehicle inventory high as UAW sets strike

General Motors has stockpiled high levels of new cars and trucks in recent months, meaning it would likely take a prolonged strike to dent sales of most vehicles.
The automaker has a 77-day supply of new vehicles, according to a report by Cox Automotive, placing it well ahead of the industry average of 61 days. The automaker had a 90-day supply of vehicles as of Aug. 1, according to the Automotive News Data Center.
Both figures are higher than the 66-day supply of vehicles GM had when the union last struck in September of 2007, although that work stoppage lasted less than two full days.
Roughly 46,000 hourly union workers were set to form picket lines at 11:59 p.m. Sunday after the two sides reached an impasse on negotiations over wages, benefits and investment.