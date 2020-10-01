GM, Toyota, FCA, Honda, Nissan Q3 sales slip

Hyundai said U.S. retail sales jumped 21 percent in September, driven by 5 key models with year-over-year retail gains: Sonata, up 25 percent; Santa Fe, up 17 percent; Tucson, up 5 percent; Kona, up 44 percent; and Palisade, up 125 percent.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, Q3 2020
Most automakers do not break out September data.

 
  Q3
2020		 Q3
2019		 %
change		 9 mos.
2020		 9 mos.
2019		 %
change
BMW 69,570 83,003 -16.2% 179,982 237,206 -24.1%
Mini 9,064 10,292 -11.9% 19,589 27,408 -28.5%
Rolls-Royce* 270 438 -38.4% 916 1,314 -30.3%
BMW of N.A. 78,904 93,733 -15.8% 200,487 265,928 -24.6%
Alfa Romeo 5,056 4,310 17.3% 12,493 13,347 -6.4%
Chrysler 31,870 29,544 7.9% 75,850 93,966 -19.3%
Dodge 71,936 104,146 -30.9% 204,350 332,245 -38.5%
Ram 175,175 179,200 -2.2% 443,345 512,368 -13.5%
Fiat 1,102 2,360 -53.3% 3,569 7,463 -52.2%
Jeep 222,212 245,474 -9.5% 581,598 701,755 -17.1%
FCA US 507,351 565,034 -10.2% 1,321,205 1,661,144 -20.5%
Maserati* 1,500 2,775 -45.9% 5,070 8,325 -39.1%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 508,851 567,809 -10.4% 1,326,275 1,669,469 -20.6%
Ford 0 0 - 0 0 -
Lincoln 0 0 - 0 0 -
Ford Motor Co. 0 0 - 0 0 -
Buick 49,163 50,615 -2.9% 118,553 157,855 -24.9%
Cadillac 32,965 39,961 -17.5% 86,586 115,695 -25.2%
Chevrolet 450,317 507,273 -11.2% 1,217,656 1,459,521 -16.6%
GMC 132,747 140,789 -5.7% 353,221 418,066 -15.5%
General Motors 665,192 738,638 -9.9% 1,776,016 2,151,137 -17.4%
Acura 39,664 39,046 1.6% 95,654 112,813 -15.2%
Honda 348,769 390,168 -10.6% 885,066 1,093,396 -19.1%
American Honda 388,433 429,214 -9.5% 980,720 1,206,209 -18.7%
Genesis 3,745 4,902 -23.6% 11,285 14,909 -24.3%
Hyundai brand 170,828 173,028 -1.3% 443,425 506,356 -12.4%
Hyundai Motor America 174,573 177,930 -1.9% 454,710 521,265 -12.8%
Kia Motors America 165,013 158,754 3.9% 428,350 463,598 -7.6%
Hyundai-Kia 339,586 336,684 0.9% 883,060 984,863 -10.3%
Jaguar 0 0 - 0 0 -
Land Rover 0 0 - 0 0 -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A.* 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mazda N.A. 74,411 69,612 6.9% 203,280 208,167 -2.3%
McLaren* 340 540 -37.0% 1,267 1,746 -27.4%
Mercedes-Benz 0 0 - 0 0 -
Smart USA 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mercedes-Benz USA 0 0 - 0 0 -
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 24,857 24,474 1.6% 72,617 95,574 -24.0%
Infiniti 17,367 24,876 -30.2% 59,020 87,934 -32.9%
Nissan 203,783 302,478 -32.6% 597,064 956,456 -37.6%
Nissan Group 221,150 327,354 -32.4% 656,084 1,044,390 -37.2%
Nissan/Mitsubishi 246,007 351,828 -30.1% 728,701 1,139,964 -36.1%
Subaru of America 169,446 185,804 -8.8% 436,560 525,329 -16.9%
Tesla Motors* 17,000 31,100 -45.3% 149,000 279,000 -46.6%
Lexus 75,285 73,816 2.0% 182,087 209,551 -13.1%
Toyota 483,164 553,378 -12.7% 1,270,139 1,569,751 -19.1%
Toyota Motor N.A. 558,449 627,194 -11.0% 1,452,226 1,779,302 -18.4%
Audi 47,893 57,031 -16.0% 124,103 158,471 -21.7%
Bentley* 320 507 -36.9% 955 1,352 -29.4%
Lamborghini* 405 696 -41.8% 1,079 1,856 -41.9%
Porsche 0 0 - 0 0 -
VW 86,446 93,547 -7.6% 231,454 278,155 -16.8%
VW Group Of America 135,064 151,781 -11.0% 357,591 439,834 -18.7%
Volvo Cars USA 30,349 27,312 11.1% 73,604 77,432 -4.9%
Other** 555 984 -43.6% 1,948 2,952 -34.0%
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 3,212,587 3,612,233 -11.1% 8,570,735 10,731,332 -20.1%
*Estimate
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

U.S. auto sales fell in the third quarter, but September increases at General Motors, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Hyundai provided fresh signs that the market continues to rebound after being battered by the coronavirus.

GM said sales improved “sequentially” each month since mid-year. In a rare disclosure of monthly results, the automaker said September volume rose from year-earlier levels. Toyota Motor chalked up a 16 percent September gain, while Hyundai rose 5.5 percent for its second advance in three months.

September numbers were boosted, however, by the same reporting quirks that scarred August’s figures. There were two more selling days last month than in the year-earlier period. And Labor Day weekend sales were counted in September this year instead of the previous month.

Still, GM pegged the seasonally adjusted annual sales rate for September at 15.9 million, including medium and heavy trucks, the highest figure since the pandemic hit in March.  

"Industry and GM sales rebounded significantly in September, finishing the month with year-over-year sales increases," the nation's No. 1 seller said in a statement.

Most automakers were expected to report either monthly or quarterly figures on Thursday. Ford Motor Co. scheduled a Friday release, and Jaguar Land Rover and Mercedes-Benz will wait for later in the month.’

Automaker by automaker

Quarterly deliveries at GM dropped 9.9 percent. Volume fell 11 percent at Chevrolet, 5.7 percent at GMC, 2.9 percent at Buick and 18 percent at Cadillac. The automaker did not provide a figure or brand breakdown for its September increase.

FCA US said third-quarter volume was down 10 percent, with strong retail sales failing to offset "ongoing softness in fleet purchases."

Sales declined 9 percent at Jeep, 2 percent at Ram, 31 percent at Dodge and 53 percent at Fiat. Only the Chrysler brand, up 8 percent, and Alfa Romeo, with an increase of 17 percent, posted gains during the quarter, FCA said. U.S. retail sales of the Ram pickup truck rose 15 percent last quarter.

“Jeep and Ram are hot, and we continue to prioritize deliveries to our dealers who are asking us to ship as many vehicles as we can build,” said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales for FCA US.

Third-quarter volume dropped 11 percent at Toyota Motor, with sales off 13 percent at the Toyota division but up 2 percent at Lexus. The September increase was fueled by a 14 percent advance at Toyota, aided by strong Highlander and RAV4 demand, and a 31 percent jump at Lexus.

Honda Motor, behind double-digit percentage gains at the Honda and Acura brands, said volume rose 12 percent last month, capping a quarter that saw deliveries slip 9.5 percent.

“September marks a high-water mark for Honda sales this year with double-digit gains and our first month in positive territory since the pandemic began,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of national operations at American Honda.

At Nissan Motor Co., sales plunged 32 percent last quarter. Deliveries slumped 33 percent at the Nissan division and 30 percent at Infiniti.

Hyundai reported third-quarter U.S. sales of 170,828, a 1 percent decline from a year earlier. In September, volume rose 5 percent, behind a 21 percent gain in retail deliveries.Third-quarter retail volume tallied 161,254, a 7 percent increase over 2019, the company said..

Hyundai has countered lower fleet business with stronger retail sales driven by an expanded crossover lineup, even as it spends less on incentives. (See chart below.) The company said fleet sales dropped 67 percent in September and represented 5 percent of overall volume.

The Volkswagen brand reported a third-quarter decline of 7.6 percent.

Among other automakers that report monthly results, September sales rose 29 percent at Mazda and 16 percent at Subaru, which said it set a record for the month with 60,103 deliveries.

At Mitsubishi, U.S. sales edged up 1.5 percent last quarter.

At other luxury brands, Sept. volume rose 10 percent at Volvo and Audi said third-quarter volume fell 16 percent.

Hurdles

U.S. light-vehicle deliveries fell 22 percent to nearly 9 million through August, Cox Automotive and J.D. Power say.

The market continues to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, though low inventories, tighter credit standards for some consumers and high unemployment continue to be a drag.

Cox Automotive estimates industrywide inventories currently stand at just 57-58 days, below the industry’s longtime 60-day benchmark.

SAAR

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales for September is forecast to come in at 14.8 million to 15.7 million, based on forecasts from TrueCar/ALG, Cox Automotive and LMC Automotive. The SAAR tallied 15.2 million in August and 17.3 million in Sept. 2019 and has inched up every month since bottoming out at 8.74 million in April, according to Motor Intelligence.

Incentives

Reflecting lean stockpiles, September incentive spending is expected to fall $250 to $3,964 per vehicle -- the lowest level since July 2019 and the first time this year it has dropped below $4,000 -- J.D. Power said. ALG estimates incentives averaged $4,001 last month, a 5.3 percent increase over Sept. 2019. (See chart below.)

Headwinds

In addition to lean inventories, the industry faces other headwinds heading into the fourth quarter. The prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections, coupled with the start of flu season, could undermine the rebound.

And the outcome of talks in Washington on another round of economic stimulus, as well as uncertainty surrounding the presidential election, could also weigh on household spending.

Fleet factor

While retail demand has rebounded, fleet shipments -- an industry bright spot for several years -- remain depressed as rental agencies continue to curtail or cancel orders.

Fleet volume is not expected to fully recover until mid to late 2021, when business and leisure travel resume, pending the broad rollout of a vaccine, some analysts argue.

“The last piece of the puzzle for the industry’s recovery is fleet sales,” said Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell. “Daily rental companies have understandably reduced or delayed orders as Americans continue to stay at home rather than embark upon business or air travel. It will likely take a bit longer for this side of the business to make as dramatic a comeback as its retail counterparts.”  

Nuts, bolts

  • There were 25 selling days last month vs. 23 in Sept. 2019.
  • Lease penetration in September is expected to be 26.5 percent, a decline of 2.8 percentage points from September 2019 and the lowest September level since 2014, J.D. Power said.
  • 2021 models represent just 3 percent of available inventory, Cox Automotive said this week, compared to 25 percent of dealer stockpiles that were 2020 models in Sept. 2019. Plant shutdowns have delayed many products and limited availability of others.
  • Average transaction prices are projected to rise 3.5 percent, or $1,223, to $36,541 in September from a year ago, and up 0.4 percent, or $156, compared to August 2020, ALG estimates.  
  • Fleet sales are expected to total 130,300 last month, a decline of 52 percent from September 2019, J.D. Power said. Fleet volume is expected to account for 10 percent of total light-vehicle sales last month, down from 20 percent a year ago.

Quotable

“Large truck sales continue to spike as many consumers gravitate toward home improvement projects to enrich their home environment where they are also working and spending more of their leisure time.”
         -- Eric Lyman, chief industry analyst at ALG

“Third-quarter sales make at least two things apparent: Most of the doomsday scenarios forecasted at the beginning of the pandemic fortunately did not hold true, and the American consumer stepped up to become one of the many heroes in this chapter of resilience for the automotive industry. Consistently lower interest rates encouraged new-car buyers — who were less likely to be financially hindered by the economic fallout of the pandemic — to pull the trigger on a purchase.”
         -- Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ executive director of insights

“Despite some uncertainties that could affect performance in Q4, one notable tailwind could be the return of customers to the market that took advantage of lease extension offers due to disruption from COVID-19. These customers that have traditionally replaced their vehicle at the end of their lease have been waiting on the sideline, getting ready for their next purchase,"
         -- Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power

September incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit
September 2020 forecast		 Incentive per unit
September 2019		 August 2020 % change
vs September 2019		 % change
vs August 2020
BMW $4,912 $6,019 $5,803 -18% -15%
Daimler $5,653 $5,369 $5,675 5.3% -0.4%
FCA $5,172 $4,896 $5,060 5.6% 2.2%
Ford $4,325 $4,606 $4,298 -6.1% 0.6%
GM $5,975 $5,124 $5,679 17% 5.2%
Honda $1,941 $2,015 $2,618 -3.7% -26%
Hyundai $2,361 $2,732 $2,494 -14% -5.3%
Kia $3,009 $3,541 $3,779 -15% -20%
Nissan $4,158 $3,862 $4,816 7.7% -14%
Subaru $1,627 $1,454 $1,747 12% -6.9%
Toyota $2,666 $2,406 $2,720 11% -2.0%
Volkswagen Group $4,082 $3,422 $4,339 19% -5.9%
Industry $4,001 $3,802 $4,060 5.3% -1.4%
Source: ALG
