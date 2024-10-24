GM raises 2024 guidance as Q3 revenue climbs 11%; net income flat; shares rise

General Motors raised its earnings guidance for a third time this year as executives said strong pricing, robust demand and strategic cost management have set up the automaker for continued solid financial results. GM’s optimistic outlook accompanied third-quarter net income that was largely unchanged at $3.1 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose nearly 16 percent to $4.1 billion. Global revenue was up nearly 11 percent to $48.8 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. CEO Mary Barra told shareholders and investors that the company achieved its quarterly results the same way it is working toward long-term, consistent growth — through a disciplined approach to inventory, incentives, spending and costs, and with an eye on profitability for both gasoline and electric vehicles. “In the third quarter, we grew U.S. retail market share with above-average pricing, well-managed inventories and below-average incentives. In China, sales improved from the second quarter, and dealer inventory fell sharply,” Barra said in an Oct. 22 letter to shareholders. “In addition, we remain on track to reach our 2024 EV production and profitability targets.” With its latest results, GM raised the lower end of its forecast for 2024 full-year adjusted EBIT by $1 billion, to a new range of $14 billion to $15 billion. GM also narrowed its net income outlook to a range of $10.4 billion to $11.1 billion, from previous guidance of $10 billion to $11.4 billion.