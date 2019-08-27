GM diesel pickup shipments start after certification delay

General Motors has begun shipping the Duramax diesel versions of its full-size pickups to dealerships, after about a three-month delay related to the government's emissions certification process.

The diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are arriving as 2020 models, not 2019s as the company had planned. Shipments started the week of Aug. 12, but filling the pipeline of orders could take three to six weeks, GM spokesman Monte Doran told Automotive News.

"They are out. They are moving, and we're getting them to dealers as quickly as we can," Doran said.

GM had intended to start shipments of the diesel pickups in May. The redesigned gasoline versions began arriving at dealerships in August 2018.

"The emissions certification took longer than we had expected, so rather than launching them for one month as '19s, we decided to launch them as 2020," Doran said. "That just made some logistic sense."

Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of GM's full-size trucks, said at a GMC media event in Wyoming last week that the U.S. EPA required more details than expected for the certification. The EPA had the vehicles for more than a year, he said.

The federal government has taken a more stringent position on emissions certification, especially with diesel engines, after Volkswagen Group's emissions violations surfaced in 2015. Other automakers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and BMW Group, also have delayed launches because of the lengthy certification process.