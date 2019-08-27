GM diesel pickup shipments start after certification delay

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel

General Motors has begun shipping the Duramax diesel versions of its full-size pickups to dealerships, after about a three-month delay related to the government's emissions certification process.

The diesel Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra are arriving as 2020 models, not 2019s as the company had planned. Shipments started the week of Aug. 12, but filling the pipeline of orders could take three to six weeks, GM spokesman Monte Doran told Automotive News.

"They are out. They are moving, and we're getting them to dealers as quickly as we can," Doran said.

GM had intended to start shipments of the diesel pickups in May. The redesigned gasoline versions began arriving at dealerships in August 2018.

"The emissions certification took longer than we had expected, so rather than launching them for one month as '19s, we decided to launch them as 2020," Doran said. "That just made some logistic sense."

Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of GM's full-size trucks, said at a GMC media event in Wyoming last week that the U.S. EPA required more details than expected for the certification. The EPA had the vehicles for more than a year, he said.

The federal government has taken a more stringent position on emissions certification, especially with diesel engines, after Volkswagen Group's emissions violations surfaced in 2015. Other automakers, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and BMW Group, also have delayed launches because of the lengthy certification process.

Fuel-economy king

Sticker prices for the diesels start at $42,385 including shipping for the Silverado and $43,285 for the Sierra. Upgrading to the 3.0-liter turbodiesel costs $3,890 more on trims that normally come with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder and $2,495 more than trims with a 5.3-liter V-8.

With a highway fuel-economy rating of 33 mpg, the Sierra gets the best mileage among the Detroit 3 automakers' diesel half-ton pickups, beating the top ratings of 30 mpg for the Ford F-150 turbodiesel and 27 mpg for the Ram Classic EcoDiesel. Ram has not revealed mileage ratings for its upcoming third-generation EcoDiesel. The Sierra's highway rating is 30 mpg.

The GM turbodiesels, built in Flint, Mich., are the first the company has sold in light-duty pickups since 1997.

The Silverado has a 9,300-pound towing capacity and a maximum payload rating of 1,870 pounds. The Sierra is rated to tow 9,100 pounds and carry 1,830 pounds.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal -- 8-19-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters