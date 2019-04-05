Gladiator could become FCA's add-on champion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a parts and accessories menu that'll exceed 200 options, the 2020 Jeep Gladiator could trigger an artistic wave of automotive da Vincis.

That's how Jeep dealer Doug Wilson, who has a store in Collierville, Tenn., sees the new truck: not just as a rock climber and mud wrestler, but as a blank canvas that owners can "paint" with a personal touch and exhibit for the public, as many have done with the Wrangler. And he sees plenty of profit in that art market, too.

"People will buy a Wrangler and then accessorize it to their own liking and do it the way they want it," Wilson, CEO of Wilson Auto Group, told Automotive News. "I think the Gladiator, with a lift and some 35s — people will be following you to gas stations, taking pictures and hanging out of car windows when you drive by."

Indeed, the Gladiator could turn into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new accessory king. The Mopar parts unit expects the Gladiator to surpass the Jeep Wrangler and Ram trucks as the company's add-on leader, with eager consumers seeking to further distinguish a pickup that already stands out visually from the midsize pack.