Just as its sales take off, Genesis pivots to EVs

Genesis marked a significant milestone in May after five long years of struggling to establish itself in the U.S. The luxury upstart sold the first of its eagerly awaited GV70 compact crossovers.
The brand had suffered with a sedan-only lineup since its launch in late 2015. But it finally had a rounded portfolio, with the GV70 joining the recently introduced GV80 midsize crossover. And as a result, in August, sales more than tripled to 4,975 from a year earlier.
But now an even bigger product strategy has been announced for Genesis: It will start phasing out all those vehicles beginning in 2025 and instead launch eight new battery-electric and fuel cell electric replacements that will make Genesis an all-EV brand by 2030.
"Genesis is now a truly global brand, with a complete portfolio of desirable and sophisticated products," Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung said during a video presentation this month. "And now Genesis is once again at the starting point of an audacious journey — the journey towards a sustainable future."