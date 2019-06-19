Genesis, Kia, Hyundai again rank highest in J.D. Power quality scorecard

Some highlights of the 2019 study, according to J.D. Power:

• The Korean domination of the study is no fluke; 16 of 18 models from Hyundai Motor Group ranked in the top three of their respective segments, and were noted for excelling in infotainment and other electronic components — areas that remain problematic for other automakers.

• Among domestic brands, Ford and Lincoln scored highest at 83 and 84 problems per 100 vehicles. They finished among the top five for the first time, J.D. Power said. They were followed closely by Chevrolet at 85. Dodge, at 90, and Buick, at 92, were the only other domestic brands above the industry average.

• Nissan scored highest among Japanese brands at 86, followed by Lexus and Toyota, tied at 90. Other Japanese brands finished below the industry average.

• Every European brand finished below average on this year's survey, with Mercedes-Benz highest at 94.

• While infotainment systems remain the biggest source of problems for automakers, it is also the area with the most improvement, especially voice recognition and Bluetooth connectivity, J.D. Power said. But more advanced driver assistance systems are an increasing source of problems and owner complaints, especially among premium brands.

• While consumers report fewer problems with new or redesigned vehicles than in previous years, they still report more problems with them as a group than consumers report with existing models. Several vehicles deep into their product cycles — including the Nissan Frontier, Dodge Grand Caravan, Chrysler 300, and Toyota Tundra, Sequoia and Tacoma — placed among the top three nameplates in their respective segments.

Sargent said much of the movement among brands can be explained by new product launches, which historically tend to drive down brand scores as automakers work their way through problems.

"Anytime you see a brand that's fallen in a particular ranking, it's almost always because they launched a high-volume vehicle," Sargent said. "Sometimes it's just your turn; you have a big launch, you go down in the rankings. But the next year, you'll go back up in the rankings."