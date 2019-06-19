Genesis, Kia, Hyundai again rank highest in J.D. Power quality scorecard

DETROIT -- Korean brands repeated their 2018 medal sweep as Genesis, Kia and Hyundai topped J.D. Power's annual U.S. report card on 2019 new-vehicle quality.
Across the industry, initial vehicle quality was flat compared with the 2018 model year scores, as more brands slipped than improved in the closely watched Initial Quality Study released Wednesday at the Automotive Press Association.
Genesis, Hyundai's 3-year-old luxury brand, again topped the survey with 63 problems reported per 100 vehicles, an improvement from 68 problems in 2018. Kia, as it did last year, finished second with 70 problems per 100 vehicles, followed by Hyundai at 71, both slightly better than their 2018 scores.
This year marks Kia's fifth consecutive as the top-ranked mass-market brand. The three Korean brands were followed in the top 10 by Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, Nissan, Dodge, Lexus and Toyota.
Jaguar finished last with 130 problems per 100 vehicles. Land Rover, which placed last in 2018, Mitsubishi, Alfa Romeo and Volvo also finished near the bottom of the latest rankings.