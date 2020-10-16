Ford's Q3 sales rise 25%

YILEI SUN and BRENDA GOH
Reuters
REUTERS

BEIJING -- Ford Motor Co. said Friday its China sales rose 25 percent  in the third quarter to 164,352 vehicles, attributing the increase to product launches and a localization strategy.

The result represents Ford's second consecutive quarterly sales increase in the world's biggest auto market following almost three years of decline.

Ford makes vehicles in China through joint ventures with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. and Jiangling Motors Corp.

On Monday, U.S. rival General Motors said its China sales grew 12 percent in the July-September period to 771,400 vehicles.

Subaru CEO: U.S. auto sales may take three years to recover from COVID-19
