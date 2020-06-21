Ford overhauls F-150 cabin to keep throne as new rivals loom

It will come with a larger center touch screen, according to spy photos, piggybacking off the success Ram had with its technology last year. The F-150 also has a lay-flat passenger seat for sleeping, according to a report from Reuters last week that likened it to first-class cabins on some commercial airlines.

"It's all about incremental improvement," Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, said in a statement. "They know how to do those things so well."

Eckert declined to discuss details of the upcoming vehicle but hinted at major changes to the interior.

"Customers are spending more and more time in their cabs," he said. "They're using them for work and recreation. We've always talked about continuous innovation as an important part of how we go to market. It's part of what we've done."

At the F-150's reveal on Thursday, June 25, Ford also is expected to show off a hybrid model that will serve as a mobile generator. Hackett told Automotive News last year that he hopes the hybrid can appeal to more customers.

"For certain jobs to be done, the gasoline engine and the diesel are better solutions," he said. "And so having that range of options for our customers is going to be a big advantage with that line."

Ford might need to educate traditional work-focused buyers who could equate electricity with less power. If done correctly, it could be an advantage. "There's definitely potential for them if they can change what a pickup owners' view of a hybrid is," Brinley said.