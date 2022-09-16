Ford, Hyundai chip away at Tesla’s big EV lead

Legacy auto companies are chipping away at Tesla's formidable early-mover lead in electric vehicles as they introduce new models and ramp up production flows.

New registrations of full-electric vehicles in the U.S. surged among non-Tesla brands in the first seven months of the year. According to data from Experian, legacy automakers and other startups posted 56 percent EV growth through July, with 134,644 registrations among 22 brands for a combined 34 percent segment share.

Overall, EV registrations climbed 55 percent year over year. Through July, EVs accounted for a record 4.9 percent share of U.S. light-vehicle total registrations, compared with 2.6 percent a year ago.

For now, Tesla maintains a commanding grip with its four models, claiming nearly two-thirds share of new EV registrations through July. Four of the five most-registered EVs through July were Tesla crossovers and sedans.

But EV subscription startup Autonomy projects Tesla's share of EVs sold in the U.S. will fall below 40 percent by the end of next year.