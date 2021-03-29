Ford halts sales of its home EV chargers

Ford issued a stop sale for its $799 Ford-branded home electric vehicle charger in February. It's unclear how long the hold will last.

Ford said it issued a stop sale for the chargers because some weren’t working properly.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has temporarily stopped selling its home electric vehicle chargers and is directing dealers to third-party sites such as Amazon for generic versions of a key accessory as sales of its Mustang Mach-E ramp up.

The automaker issued a stop sale for its $799 Ford-branded wall boxes on Feb. 24 after it discovered some weren't working properly, a spokesman told Automotive News. It's unclear how long the hold will last, although the spokesman said Ford was "working hard to alleviate the matter with all parties involved."

While the delay isn't a deal-breaker for most customers — many don't purchase the Ford-branded charger and instead use the free but less-efficient mobile cord or a third-party wall box — it's another bump in the launch of one of Ford's highest-profile new vehicles and a growing pain for an automaker looking to raise its electric vehicle credibility. It's also a frustration for dealers looking to cash in on a major in-house accessory.

"We've been told to go on Amazon and order chargers that way," Evelyn Sames, COO of Sames Auto Group, said at an Automotive News Retail Forum panel this month.

Two other dealers who asked to not be identified said their zone representatives also suggested turning to Amazon, but only if a customer raises the question. One of the dealers said it had not been an issue for the few Mach-Es they've sold so far.

Ford sold 238 Mach-Es in January and 3,739 in February. The crossover won the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award and has received mostly positive reviews from the media and investors.

The convenience of home charging is a highly touted selling point for shoppers considering a new EV that can cost nearly $60,000. The Ford-branded, 48-amp home charger can add 28 miles of range per hour, a spokesman said, meaning that most owners can fully recharge by plugging in overnight.

Plugging the mobile charge cord into a 240-volt home outlet would add 20 miles of range per hour, Ford said. The mobile cord also comes with an adapter for standard 120-volt outlets.

Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst with Guidehouse Insights, said that as long as the issue doesn't involve the Mach-E itself, it's not likely to have a major negative effect.

Ford declined to discuss specifics, although a spokesman said there were no safety concerns associated with the problem.

"There's going to be some lost revenue for Ford and for dealers from selling the accessories," Abuelsamid said. "But for the customers I don't think it matters."

Instead of using Ford’s wall charger, customers can plug into home outlets.

The home-charging situation wasn't an issue for John Halkias of North Canton, Ohio, who took delivery of a Mach-E First Edition on Feb. 27. He researched home-charging options last year and purchased a Grizzl-E wall box from United Chargers before the Mach-E arrived.

"There's not all the bells and whistles of the Ford unit, but it does the job well and adequately," he said.

Halkias has put about 2,500 miles on the vehicle, which he says is the nicest he's owned. He's active on Mach-E forums online and said most customers he knows opt for third-party chargers.

"There are a ton of options," he said.

Shannon Lamoreaux, a Mach-E owner who lives in Washington, usually plugs the mobile charge cord that came with the vehicle into a 240-volt outlet she installed in her garage. Lamoreaux, who also owns a Tesla Model 3 and documents the vehicles on her YouTube channel, took delivery of a Mach-E Premium rear-wheel-drive model with the standard-range battery about a month ago.

In a recent video, she said she found it would take roughly three days to fully charge her vehicle by plugging the mobile cord into a regular outlet outside her home, but the 240-volt outlet would get the job done in less than 10 hours.

"I don't think the trouble Ford is having is really a big deal," she said. "If anything, I think the issues they are having with their home chargers may represent a bigger issue of demonstrating that maybe Ford wasn't quite ready to enter the EV charging market."

