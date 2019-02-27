Ford, FCA, Japan 3 sales fall on weaker car, truck demand

DAVID PHILLIPS

Toyota division U.S. light-truck sales fell 3.1 percent in February.

U.S. Light-Vehicle Sales, February & YTD

  Feb.
2019		 Feb.
2018		 %
change		 2 mos.
2019		 2 mos.
2018		 %
change
BMW - - - - - -
Mini - - - - - -
Rolls-Royce* - - - - - -
BMW of N.A. - - - - - -
Alfa Romeo 1,362 1,568 -13.10% 2,512 3,216 -21.90%
Chrysler 10,368 16,150 -35.80% 19,422 26,734 -27.40%
Dodge 37,073 40,187 -7.70% 64,150 67,787 -5.40%
Ram 45,542 36,737 24.00% 85,191 68,776 23.90%
Fiat 616 1,241 -50.40% 1,367 2,470 -44.70%
Jeep 67,075 70,020 -4.20% 125,476 129,723 -3.30%
FCA US 162,036 165,903 -2.30% 298,118 298,706 -0.20%
Maserati* 925 931 -0.60% 1,850 1,828 1.20%
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 162,961 166,834 -2.30% 299,968 300,534 -0.20%
Ford 177,085 186,662 -5.10% 341,133 340,663 0.10%
Lincoln 7,726 6,700 15.30% 15,441 13,110 17.80%
Ford Motor Co. 184,811 193,362 -4.40% 356,574 353,773 0.80%
General Motors** - - - - - -
Acura 12,213 10,969 11.30% 21,977 19,877 10.60%
Honda 102,926 104,588 -1.60% 199,301 200,222 -0.50%
American Honda Motor Co. 115,139 115,557 -0.40% 221,278 220,099 0.50%
Genesis - - - - - -
Hyundai brand - - - - - -
Hyundai Motor America - - - - - -
Kia Motors America 43,406 40,672 6.70% 80,782 76,300 5.90%
Hyundai-Kia 43,406 40,672 6.70% 80,782 76,300 5.90%
Jaguar - - - - - -
Land Rover - - - - - -
Jaguar Land Rover N.A. - - - - - -
Mazda N.A. 23,852 25,731 -7.30% 43,897 50,693 -13.40%
McLaren* 248 109 127.50% 486 188 158.50%
Mercedes-Benz - - - - - -
Smart USA - - - - - -
Mercedes-Benz USA - - - - - -
Mitsubishi Motors N.A. 13,760 12,973 6.10% 22,471 21,453 4.70%
Infiniti 10,607 12,820 -17.30% 20,909 23,455 -10.90%
Nissan 103,735 117,110 -11.40% 194,174 230,013 -15.60%
Nissan Group 114,342 129,930 -12.00% 215,083 253,468 -15.10%
Nissan/Mitsubishi - - - - - -
Subaru of America - - - - - -
Tesla Motors* 18,200 7,700 136.40% 36,400 15,400 136.40%
Lexus 20,122 19,266 4.40% 37,542 37,180 1.00%
Scion - 1 -100.00% - 1 -100.00%
Toyota 152,626 162,931 -6.30% 291,227 312,073 -6.70%
Toyota/Scion 152,626 162,932 -6.30% 291,227 312,074 -6.70%
Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A. 172,748 182,198 -5.20% 328,769 349,254 -5.90%
Audi - - - - - -
Bentley* 169 165 2.40% 338 322 5.00%
Lamborghini* 97 94 3.20% 194 188 3.20%
Porsche 4,826 4,382 10.10% 10,245 9,198 11.40%
VW 25,706 26,660 -3.60% 48,780 51,404 -5.10%
VW Group Of America 30,798 31,301 -1.60% 59,557 61,112 -2.50%
Volvo Cars N.A. - - - - - -
Other** 295 290 1.70% 590 580 1.70%
U.S. LIGHT VEHICLE 880,560 906,657 -2.90% 1,665,855 1,702,854 -2.20%
*Estimates.
**Feb. totals are estimated.
**Reflects Aston Martin, Ferrari and Lotus sales estimates.

Ford, FCA US and Japan's biggest automakers reported lower February U.S. sales as severe winter weather, lingering effects of the temporary U.S. government shutdown and anxiety over federal tax refunds curtailed showroom traffic.

While car sales continue to slump, demand for popular light-trucks such as the Ford F series, Toyota RAV4, Nissan Rogue and Jeep Wrangler, keystones of the market's recent strength, also fell last month.

"With January’s government shutdown and record-breaking sub-zero temperatures in the rearview mirror, we expected a general upward lift in February," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive. "However ... the results today suggest a much bigger story: The sales pace has finally shifted into a lower gear."

At Ford Motor Co., deliveries fell 4.4 percent on lower car demand. Sales dropped 5.1 percent at the Ford division but rose 15 percent at Lincoln.

Fiat Chrysler, citing "bitter weather across key selling regions," snapped an 11-month streak of year-over-year U.S. sales gains with a 2.3 percent decline in February volume, even as incentives rose.

Ram, with deliveries up 24 percent, was the only FCA brand to post a gain last month. Volume dropped 4.2 percent at Jeep (the brand's second straight dip), 36 percent at Chrysler, 7.7 percent at Dodge, 50 percent at Fiat and 13 percent at Alfa Romeo.

FCA's average new-vehicle incentive rose 4.1 percent last month to $4,524 from February 2018, ALG estimates.

"The overall industry is starting off slower due in part to weather, the U.S. government shutdown, and concern over tax refunds,” Reid Bigland, head of U.S. sales for FCA said in a statement. “We still see a strong, stable economy and anticipate any lost winter sales will be made up in the spring."

Toyota Motor Corp.'s U.S. sales fell 5.2 percent in February on weaker car and light-truck demand. Deliveries fell 6.3 percent at the Toyota brand but rose 4.4 percent at Lexus, with combined car volume down 10 percent and light-truck demand down 1.8 percent at the two units.

Honda Motor Co.'s deliveries dipped 0.4 percent, with sales down 1.6 percent at the Honda division but rising 11 percent at Acura.

Nissan Motor Co. said sales slipped 12 percent to 114,352 units. Even its truck sales suffered, falling 13 percent during the month. Notably, Rogue crossover sales dropped 16 percent to 31,889. 

Subaru, benefiting from strong demand for the new Ascent and redesigned Forester, said sales rose 3.9 percent in February, extending its streak of year over year increases to 87 months.  Among other automakers, sales rose 6.1 percent at Mitsubishi but fell 7.3 percent at Mazda.

Later reports

When other automakers report results today, U.S. light-vehicle sales are expected to have fallen in February, based on forecasts from several analysts – making it one of the slowest recent starts to a year. In January, volume fell 1 percent and the seasonally adjusted sales rate – 16.9 million – dropped below 17 million for first time since August.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg expect the February SAAR to fall to 16.7 million from 17.08 million in February 2018. Along with January, February is among the weakest months of the year for new-vehicle sales.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner expects retail sales to fall 2 to 3 percent in February while fleet deliveries could be flat. “GM appears to have had a soft sales month as it prioritized discipline on incentives while Ford and FCA likely took some share,” Rosner said in a report this week.

In addition to severe winter weather that curtailed showroom traffic, Presidents Day deals failed to provide a lift in sales, Edmunds analysts said. Retail sales continue to slip, analysts said, while some automakers are boosting deliveries to fleet customers.

U.S. sales topped 17 million units for an unprecedented fourth straight year in 2018 but most analysts see volume slipping below that threshold in 2019.

Higher interest rates, affordability and abundant late-model used vehicles will continue to undermine new-vehicle sales, analysts said, even as the U.S. labor market remains strong.

"The U.S. economy remains robust on many fronts, such as unemployment rate and consumer confidence, keeping vehicle sales at a healthy pace," said Oliver Strauss, chief economist for TrueCar's ALG unit.

Strauss said new-vehicle sales have been stymied by consumer anxiety over tax refunds, which initially tracked lower in 2019 and are a traditional key source of down payments for many buyers.

Company outlook

Among major automakers, only two are expected to post February gains: Honda, with a projected 0.7 percent increase, according to a survey of analysts by Bloomberg, and Hyundai-Kia, with an expected 2.15 percent gain, the average of Cox Automotive and Edmunds forecasts.

Bloomberg’s poll of analysts projected February sales would drop 5.6 percent at General Motors, 1.5 percent at Ford Motor Co., 0.3 percent at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, 2.5 percent at Toyota Motor and 11 percent at the Nissan Group. GM and Ford no longer publicly release monthly sales results.

Incentives

The average incentive continued to fall in February for the eighth straight month and was tracking at $3,721 per unit, a drop of $161 from February 2018, J.D. Power said, based on the month’s first 14 selling days. The Detroit 3, with deals averaging more than $4,000 per unit, and Nissan continue to dangle the highest average incentives, ALG said. (See chart below.) Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Kia, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen Group were among full-line automakers that hiked incentives last month over February 2018, ALG said.

Odds, ends

  • There were 24 selling days last month, the same as February 2018.
  • ALG estimated the average transaction price for a new light vehicle was $34,565 last month, up 3 percent from February 2018, while incentives as a percentage of ATP stood at 10.6 percent, down from 11 percent year over year.
  • The annual percentage rate on new financed vehicles averaged 6.26 percent last month, compared to 5.19 percent in February 2018 and 4.56 percent five years ago, Edmunds said.
  • The average number of days a vehicle sat on a dealership lot before being sold was tracking at 73, up three days from February 2018, J.D. Power said.
  • Fleet sales probably rose 3.4 percent to 341,200 in February, accounting for 26 percent of industry volume, up from 25 percent last year, Power said.

Quotable

“One risk to higher [incentive] spending in the coming months is the need to clear out old model-year inventory. The model-year transition is currently the slowest on record and could pose a risk for manufacturer profitability if it continues to lag behind prior years.”

    -- Thomas King, head of data and analytics at J.D. Power, noting that 2018 model-year and older vehicles accounted for more than 20 percent of industry sales last month, up from 17.4 percent in February 2018. Incentive spending on old model-year vehicles was $4,927 per unit last month, up $141 from February 2018.

“Shopping conditions are pretty unfavorable for consumers across the board, and even those with good credit are having trouble finding compelling finance offers. As rising vehicle costs and interest rates continue to compromise affordability, more shoppers might find themselves priced out of the new vehicle market.”

   -- Jeremy Acevedo, manager of industry analysis at Edmunds

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misstated the change in Alfa Romeo's U.S. sales in February. 

 

February incentive outlays for U.S.
Manufacturer Incentive per unit Feb 2019 forecast Incentive per unit % Change vs. Feb 2018 Incentive per unit % Change vs. Jan 2019
BMW $5,432 -4.2% 4.4%
Daimler $6,031 27% 3.2%
FCA $4,524 4.1% 3.7%
Ford $4,139 1.7% 2.8%
GM $4,538 -10% 1.8%
Honda $2,420 35% 3.0%
Hyundai $2,659 -0.9% 3.6%
Kia $3,836 0.6% 3.4%
Nissan $3,980 -4.3% 1.7%
Subaru $1,353 11% 3.2%
Toyota $2,464 0.4% 3.4%
Volkswagen Group $3,727 2.6% 4.8%
Industry $3,653 -0.8% 3.0%
Source: ALG
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive