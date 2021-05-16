Ford F-150 Lightning is ‘the big fish' in era of EVs

DETROIT — When Ford Motor Co. hosted a presidential visit a year ago this week, Donald Trump flouted company safety protocol by refusing to wear a mask for much of his trip and berated Executive Chairman Bill Ford behind the scenes for joining with California to support stricter emissions standards.

This week's visit from President Joe Biden stands to be much different.

Biden plans to tour Ford's new $700 million Rouge Electric Vehicle Center and get a glimpse of its battery- electric F-150 Lightning ahead of the Wednesday, May 19, unveiling. He'll likely tout the Lightning as an example of what could be possible under his administration's proposed $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure investment plan, which includes new funding for bringing more EVs to market.