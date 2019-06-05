Ford to end Fusion output in 2020

Ford Motor Co. will stop building the Fusion midsize sedan in North America in 2020, a spokesman for the automaker said Wednesday.

Ford previously had said only that the car would be dropped within the next few years. Last year when the automaker announced plans to discontinue all sedans, it gave end-of-production dates for Fiesta, Focus and Taurus. But its vague comments about the Fusion made some dealers optimistic that Ford might change its mind.

It won't.

Spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said Ford will end Fusion production next year and will discontinue the Sport trim for the 2020 model year as it focuses on more popular versions. It's unclear whether any 2021 Fusions will be built.

"Our goal in the final production year is to further simplify the offering and focus on maximizing the more popular SE, SEL, and Titanium models," he said in a statement. CarsDirect.com first reported the Fusion Sport's pending demise.

The news marks the end of what could be considered a failed last-ditch effort to save the vehicle.

Amid declining sales, Ford made the Fusion Sport the centerpiece of its 2016 Detroit auto show display. It used media personality Ryan Seacrest to reveal the new trim — part of the Fusion's midcycle freshening — in a callback to its 2012 elaborate celebration in New York's Times Square for the second-generation Fusion.

Company officials hoped the Fusion Sport's flashy performance figures — 325 hp and 380 pound-feet of torque from a 2.7-liter V-6 engine — would help pump up sales and differentiate it in what some considered a bland segment.

It failed to generate much buzz. Cadiz on Wednesday said the Sport trim accounted for less than 10 percent of total Fusion sales.

Overall Fusion sales in the U.S. topped 300,000 in both 2014 and 2015, although the sedan could not topple Toyota, Honda and Nissan in the competitive midsize sedan segment. U.S. sales of the Fusion dropped 17 percent to 173,600 last year but rose 8.8 percent to 77,578 in the first five months of 2019.