Ford Bronco customers spend big on accessories

When customers buy a Bronco from Steve Olliges' Team Ford dealership in Las Vegas, they normally spend an additional $4,000 to $5,000 outfitting their off-roaders with light kits, tube doors and other accessories.
Olliges, who has sold about 700 Broncos since the SUV went on sale a little more than a year ago, said he can't recall another Ford vehicle that has given dealers such an opportunity to increase their profits — and he plans to take full advantage. In a few months, he'll open a 9,000-square-foot accessory shop called the Bronco Barn, which sits about a mile from his showroom and cost roughly $10 million to build.
"I definitely have Bronco fever," Olliges, who also plans to build a standalone Bronco showroom next to the barn, told Automotive News. "I feel I could make a living just being a Bronco dealership; it's that successful."
Other Ford dealers say their experience has been similarly lucrative. The Bronco has been on sale just over a year, and the automaker says its retailers have sold more than 1 million factory-backed accessories for it and the Bronco Sport.