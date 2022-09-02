Ford Bronco customers spend big on accessories

Executives say the Bronco is now Ford's most-accessorized product, with customers spending an average of $1,700 on some 240 available parts. Buyers spend about $800 on average accessorizing the Bronco Sport crossover, or about the same amount that the F-150 pickup generates.

The most popular accessories, Ford says, have been modular front bumpers, winches and off-road lights.

"It's core to the success of Bronco," Mark Grueber, Ford's U.S. consumer marketing manager, said in an interview. "For dealers it's a great opportunity not only from a profit standpoint but also long-term engagement with customers. It's a great proof point of what Ford can do and how big this opportunity is going forward." Ford's success on Bronco parts sales stemmed from troubles on another product.

The automaker attempted to boost its accessory sale credibility when it launched the Ranger midsize pickup in the U.S. in 2018, but dealers complained at the time about a slow distribution process and lack of inventory. Officials scrambled to fix the issues.

"We completely changed our distribution network," said Eric Cin, Ford's global director of vehicle personalization, accessories and licensing. "We fired half of the companies that were distributing our products and rehired new companies to teach our dealers how to get into the business and put more content in inventory."

The company started having in-depth discussions on its plan for Bronco accessories years ahead of the SUV's launch, developing an entire cycle plan for the add-ons much the same way it does for a vehicle.

"There was not a week that went by for several years that we weren't talking about accessories," Cin said.