Fleet gains keep sales pace above 17 million

September sales results were hampered by the Labor Day weekend rush falling in August this year. That contributed to double-digit drops for Nissan Group, Toyota Motor North America, American Honda and Volkswagen Group of America. Hyundai-Kia posted a 9.9 percent decline, and Subaru, with a 9.4 percent dip, broke its streak of consecutive year-over-year gains after 93 months.

Sales by General Motors and Ford Motor Co., which no longer report monthly results, also were estimated to have fallen more than 10 percent, according to the Automotive News Data Center, while FCA US sales fell an estimated 10 percent.

In the third quarter, GM said all four of its U.S. brands posted gains. That resulted in a total increase of 5.9 percent to 735,650 deliveries, according to the data center. Ford sales fell 5.1 percent in the quarter to 576,006, according to the data center, while FCA's sales rose just a fraction — by 527 vehicles — to 565,034. Ram was the only FCA brand to gain, surging 15 percent, while Jeep deliveries dropped 2.3 percent.

Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough said the strong growth rates the industry had in recent years have slowed. This suggests that affordability issues are deterring consumers, he said, because "they just aren't able to keep up with the market."

Acevedo said Americans are buying at the "very tip of their budget." He pointed to record levels of SUV and pickup sales to make his case. ALG said the average transaction price in September was $34,709.

"A lot of things need to go right for shoppers to be able to maintain their current tastes in vehicles. We've seen interest rates rolled back.," Acevedo said. "One thing for shoppers right now is that there is an out: They can buy less car; they can buy less content. That's the other factor here. Americans are contenting their cars more than they ever have, so before it really inhibits sales, I think that we will see shoppers maybe buy a little bit less — move down, if not in size, at least in content."