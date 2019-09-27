Flat Q3 projected for U.S. sales, despite big Sept. drop

September's U.S. new light-vehicle sales will take a hit this year with lucrative Labor Day weekend volume coming in August, according to analysts, though total third-quarter deliveries are expected to be roughly flat from 2018.

The lower results expected in September will snap two straight months of gains -- an estimated 1.6 percent in July and 10 percent in August, according to the Automotive News data center, and the industry's only advances so far this year.

Most automakers are scheduled to release September results on Tuesday. The Detroit 3 now report U.S. sales quarterly, with Ford Motor Co. planning to release third-quarter figures on Wednesday, Oct 2.

September has 23 selling days, two fewer than it did in 2018, due to Labor Day being earlier this year.

The loss of nearly 250,000 holiday weekend sales led to declines across the board this month, with double-digit drops expected at Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., Nissan Motor and FCA US, among others. Cox Automotive predicts a 14 percent decline in this month's sales, while J.D. Power and LMC Automotive foresee a 13 percent dip. Edmunds expects a 12 percent decrease.

For the third quarter, Edmunds forecasts a 0.8 percent rise for the industry, while Cox sees a 0.4 percent decrease.

J.D. Power/LMC, TrueCar's ALG, Cox and Edmunds predict seasonally adjusted, annualized selling rates ranging from 16.8 million to 17.4 million. That compares with 17.07 million in August and 17.42 million in September 2018.

There's potential for "a lot of volatility" entering the fourth quarter due to uncertainty over tariffs, fallout from recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields and product availability issues stemming from the UAW's strike of General Motors, said Cox Automotive's senior economist, Charlie Chesbrough.

"The president's tariffs for the industry, China and the European Union still linger out there," Chesbrough said on a call with reporters Thursday. "I think we have to throw in Japan once again, because apparently tariffs on automotive products are still on the table there."

Chesbrough added that impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump add another layer of uncertainty.

"I don't think the vehicle market, maybe the U.S. economy as a whole, has been in a situation with an election year approaching, and impeachment like this happening, as well as the economy possibly on the verge of recession," he said. "It's sort of a perfect storm for trouble."

Shopping website CarGurus said in-market car shoppers have been showing the same level of interest in GM vehicles as before the strike. CarGurus said dealerships should have a "robust supply on several key General Motors products for the next 45-60 days," though the Chevrolet Malibu, Traverse and Equinox, GMC Sierra and Cadillac XT5 could run into inventory problems if the strike persists.

Chesbrough said automakers could get more aggressive on incentive pricing in the fourth quarter. Incentives rose 4.9 percent this month to $3,975, with average transaction prices jumping 2 percent to $34,709, according to ALG. The largest incentive hikes came from Subaru, GM and Honda, although the two Japanese manufacturers still have the lowest spending levels in the industry.

Thomas King, senior vice president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Power, said it makes sense to evaluate the industry from a quarterly perspective because of "noise in the monthly results." GM, Ford and FCA US have stopped reporting sales monthly.

King, in a statement, called the flat third quarter a "remarkable improvement from the first half of the year." It would be the first quarter in nearly two years without a year-over-year sales decline.

King said the improvement has been accompanied by record levels of incentive spending. J.D. Power's incentive estimates are slightly higher than ALG's forecast. J.D. Power is projecting incentive spending to reach $4,159, the highest level ever for the third quarter and just $28 short of the all-time high set in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The increase, according to J.D. Power, is being driven by the selldown of old model-year vehicles, which account for more than 90 percent of sales in the quarter.

"The big questions for the industry are how quickly manufacturers can transition to the new model year and will we see a return to the incentive discipline observed in Q1 and Q2," King said. "As manufacturers clear their inventories of heavily discounted 2019 model year vehicles, lower discounts on new 2020 model year vehicles could result in a slower sales pace than we saw this quarter."