Fine-tuning FCA's Uconnect system in crisis had upside

The crew of about 30 employees had to finish tuning Uconnect 5, which was far along in its development, using standalone prototype units in home offices. The team usually operated with a few prototypes at FCA's suburban Detroit headquarters but suddenly needed a few dozen with everyone separated.

Vince Galante, FCA's chief designer of user experience, said he might keep a standalone unit at home from now on — even after he eventually goes back to working at the office.

"I get software updates once a week, for sure, sometimes twice a week," he told Automotive News. "We get on calls and we talk about it, we look at it. We update, we tweak, we get a new software download and we've been doing that for six, seven months now."

The design team has been making a lot "fine adjustments" such as ensuring that the selected screen colors work and that the contrast is right so everything is easy to read.

Response time is another key piece in making Uconnect 5 intuitive. This was evident in the system's "card-based format" that allows users to personalize and simplify display screens. Users can group features into different screens to determine how and where each is displayed.

By touching one of the cards and holding it for a second, a user can move it into different positions on the screen. Getting the timing right required a delicate balance.

"We started off with, like, 2 seconds, and that just felt too long," Galante recalled. "We went down to half a second; it was too quick. And so we've been doing little adjustments like that. Really fine-tuning to make sure that all those things [are] put in there to make it really easy to use, to make sure they're working right, exactly how they should be. Those are some of the small adjustments we're making, but they're really, really important for when the customer is finally using it."