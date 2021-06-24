Ferrari 296 GTB draws on new V-6, plug-in hybrid tech to reach new power levels

MILAN -- Ferrari's second plug-in hybrid sports car, the midengine 296 GTB, unveiled Thursday , will become the automaker’s first model powered by a V-6 since the Dino that was introduced in the late 1960s.

The rear-drive, two-seat 296 GTB has an all-new V-6 that has a maximum power output of 654 hp, coupled with a 122-kilowatt electric motor that produces 165 hp. Ferrari says the combined output of 819 hp (830 metric hp) "puts it at the top of the rear-wheel-drive sports car segment" and the gasoline engine’s output of 218 hp per liter is a record for a production road car.

The 296 GTB has a maximum speed of more than 206 mph and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, Ferrari said. Emissions have not yet been certified.

The 296 GTB is the second plug-in hybrid Ferrari after the SF90 Stradale, launched in 2019. Both models have an electric-only range of 16 miles, with a 7.45 kilowatt-hour battery. Top electric-only speed is 84 mph.

The 296's name comes from the engine displacement of 2.9 liters plus the number of cylinders, while GTB, for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, draws on Ferrari’s tradition "to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance," Ferrari said.