Ferrari 296 GTB draws on new V-6, plug-in hybrid tech to reach new power levels

Automaker’s first model to be powered by a V-6 since the Dino

Ferrari says the 296 GTB's short wheelbase and monolithic, sculpted structure gives the car an extremely compact line.

MILAN -- Ferrari's second plug-in hybrid sports car, the midengine 296 GTB, unveiled Thursday, will become the automaker’s first model powered by a V-6 since the Dino that was introduced in the late 1960s.

The rear-drive, two-seat 296 GTB has an all-new V-6 that has a maximum power output of 654 hp, coupled with a 122-kilowatt electric motor that produces 165 hp. Ferrari says the combined output of 819 hp (830 metric hp) "puts it at the top of the rear-wheel-drive sports car segment" and the gasoline engine’s output of 218 hp per liter is a record for a production road car.

The 296 GTB has a maximum speed of more than 206 mph and accelerates from 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds, Ferrari said. Emissions have not yet been certified.

The 296 GTB is the second plug-in hybrid Ferrari after the SF90 Stradale, launched in 2019. Both models have an electric-only range of 16 miles, with a 7.45 kilowatt-hour battery. Top electric-only speed is 84 mph.

The 296's name comes from the engine displacement of 2.9 liters plus the number of cylinders, while GTB, for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, draws on Ferrari’s tradition "to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance," Ferrari said.

Transition to electrification

Ferrari and its rivals are beginning the transition to electrification, with smaller engines coupled to electric motors that produce equal or better performance than gasoline engines alone, but with lower emissions and better mileage.

The new hybrid V-6 powertrain will most likely be used on other future Ferrari models, possibly including the Purosangue, Ferrari’s first SUV, which is due to debut in late 2022. 

The 296 GTB's V-6, which joins Ferrari’s V-8 and V-12 engine lineup, has a 120-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The two turbochargers are positioned inside the vee, which Ferrari says enables a much more compact package, optimally distributes masses, and maximizes the fluid dynamics and efficiency of the intake and exhaust ducts. Ferrari says it weighs 30 kg less than a comparable V-8. 

The gearbox is an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission already used on Ferrari models such as the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider, the Roma and the Portofino M. There are four drive modes: eDrive (electric only), hybrid (default), Performance (gasoline engine is always on) and Qualify, which maximizes performance at the cost of slower charging.

Ferrari said it sought to give the smaller engine the traditional sound of its V-8s and V-12s. "Sound-wise, the 296 GTB harmoniously combines two characteristics that are normally opposed: the force of the turbos and the harmony of the high-frequency notes of a naturally-aspirated V-12," the brand said.  

Ferrari’s current entry-level sports car, the F8 Tributo, has a 3.9-liter V-8 that produces 710 hp.

Potential competitors for the 296 GTB include the new Maserati MC20, which produces 630 hp from a 3.0-liter V-6, or 210 hp per liter (and will have a full-electric variant); the McLaren Artura, a new V-6 plug-in hybrid model with 671 hp; and the Lamborghini Huracan, which has a conventional powertrain, although Lamborghini is planning to introduce a lineup of plug-in hybrids ahead of future full-electrification.

Compact styling

Ferrari says it sought an extremely compact look for the 296 GTB, with a 50 mm shorter wheelbase than recent similar models and simple, unadorned styling, making it the smallest mid-engine Berlinetta model from the brand in a decade. Designers drew inspiration from older Ferrari models, in particular the 250 LM from 1963.

The 296 GTB’s aerodynamics are optimized through the use of a “tea tray” front spoiler that directs airflow under the body, increasing downforce on the front end. 

The rear styling represents “an unequivocal break from traditional Ferrari coupe design” with a new wing profile extending from the roof over the engine cover. An active rear spoiler increases downforce.

Inside, the 296 GTB has a full digital interface that debuted on the F90 Stradale. A head-up display is integrated into the dashboard’s leather trim.

The 296 GTB will also be available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications. There is an extended lower skirt for better aerodynamics, and the rear overhang is 210 mm longer.

