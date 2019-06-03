FCA, Toyota, Nissan, Subaru sales rise behind light trucks

FCA US, Toyota, Nissan and Subaru posted higher U.S. sales in May while other Japanese brands fell as the industry battled to end a four-month losing streak.

Fiat Chrysler rode a huge gain for Ram and strong fleet sales to its first increase since January. Toyota Motor Corp. ended a six-month skid with a 3.2 percent advance, while Subaru capped its 90th straight monthly rise with an exclamation point: up 6.4 percent. American Honda, Mazda and Mitsubishi all posted declines.

The May results posted so far show automakers have a shot at topping year-ago industry volume for the first time since December. The consensus among analysts was that sales would fall again as the industry struggled to maintain an historic run of four straight years above 17 million units.

Some automakers also appeared to get a boost from higher fleet shipments last month.

At Toyota, deliveries rose 4.1 percent at the namesake division but dropped 3.4 percent at Lexus. Overall car sales -- a weak spot all year for the company and the industry -- edged up 0.4 percent, on a 21 percent increase in Camry demand. Light truck sales climbed 4.9 percent.

Fiat Chrysler advanced 2.1 percent on the strength of pickups. A 29 percent rise in Ram volume offset declines of 7.2 percent at Jeep, 26 percent at Chrysler, 29 percent at Fiat and 34 percent at Alfa Romeo. Deliveries rose 2.5 percent at Dodge.

The company said fleet shipments represented 31 percent of volume -- or about 67,800 cars and light trucks -- last month. May marked the end of a three-month sales skid at FCA after 11 consecutive gains dating back to March 2018.

Sales edged up 0.1 percent at Nissan Motor, with volume up 1.1 percent at the Nissan division but down 10 percent at Infiniti.

Sales slipped 4.9 percent at Honda Motor Co. American Honda said volume fell 5.9 percent at the Honda division but rose 5.7 percent at Acura, with car deliveries down 7 percent or more at each brand.

At Subaru, volume rose to 63,972 behind strong demand for crossovers, notably the all-new Ascent and Outback. It was also the first May that Subaru's U.S. sales topped 60,000.

Among other automakers, volume dropped 16 percent at Mazda. At Mitsubishi, sales skidded 21 percent to 9,750, continuing a topsy-turvy year. The franchise had gone from a 37 percent increase in March to a 13 percent skid in April.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales in May is forecast to come in at 16.9 million, based on analysts polled by Bloomberg. That would be down from 17.26 million in May 2018 but up from April’s 16.41 million pace.

It would also mark the fourth month this year the SAAR has slipped below 17 million, a sign that the U.S. market continues to cool after four straight years of sales above 17 million units.

May, among the top months for U.S. auto sales in terms of volume, is also often a harbinger of how the rest of the year will play out. In May of 2018, the industry chalked up a 4.7 percent gain before finishing the year in the plus column.

U.S. new-vehicle deliveries this year fell 3 percent through April, with softer retail volume offset by higher fleet shipments. General Motors said it expects industrywide retail sales to drop four percent through May while fleet volume will rise six percent in the first five months.