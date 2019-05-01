FCA to shift to quarterly sales reports in the U.S. and Canada

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will shift to quarterly sales reports in the U.S. and Canada this year, joining Detroit rivals General Motors and Ford Motor Co.

June will be the last month that FCA US and FCA Canada report monthly sales. The first quarterly report will be released on October 1, and will cover results from July, August and September. FCA said it will continue to share certain sales data with third-party research firms, under appropriate confidentiality arrangements.

GM was the first major automaker to adjust how it reported monthly light-vehicle U.S. sales results since the industry dropped 10-day reports in the early 1990s. GM said monthly sales were subject to many issues that made them more volatile than quarterly sales, including product launch activity, weather, other seasonal factors, the number of selling days and incentive activity.

After GM made the switch, FCA began reviewing its sales reporting cadence.

Niel Golightly, FCA's chief communications officer, said in a statement : "A quarterly sales reporting cadence will continue to provide transparency of our sales results while at the same time aligning with where industry practice is heading."

Michael Wayland contributed to this report.