FCA sales, diesel scandals resurface

As Fiat Chrysler Automobiles updates its lineup with fresh products and forges ahead with a revised leadership team led by CEO Mike Manley, it's contending with old scandals that continue to play out in the legal sphere.

Controversies resurfaced last week surrounding FCA's sales reporting practices and its first-generation EcoDiesel engine. The automaker also is dealing with a whistleblower suit from U.S. sales chief Reid Bigland — who claims the company retaliated against him for selling FCA stock and cooperating with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation — and an ongoing federal probe of the UAW that has already led to convictions of three former FCA employees.

The SEC on Friday, Sept. 27, said FCA had agreed to pay a $40 million settlement for misleading investors about its monthly sales. The commission said FCA was doing so "without admitting or denying" its findings.

From 2012 to 2016, FCA US falsely reported new-vehicle sales and boasted of a streak of consecutive monthly year-over-year sales increases that actually had ended in 2013, the SEC said. In July 2016, FCA revised more than five years' worth of sales figures.

FCA, in a statement, said it "cooperated fully in the process to resolve this matter" and has "reviewed and refined its policies and procedures and is committed to maintaining strong controls regarding its sales reporting." The automaker said the settlement won't materially affect its financial results.

Meanwhile, Bigland's lawsuit lingers. It portrays the executive as a scapegoat for FCA's sales practices. Bigland has accused the company of withholding 90 percent of his pay, saying FCA chose to indefinitely "defer" his 2018 annual bonus and a share payout in March.

Bigland's lawsuit says he inherited a sales reporting system created in 1989. He joined Chrysler in his native Canada in 2006 and has been head of U.S. sales since July 2011. He also has global responsibility for Ram and is CEO of FCA Canada.

Two FCA dealerships sued the company over the inflated sales reports in 2016. FCA settled two other cases brought by investors for $14.75 million this year, Bloomberg reported.