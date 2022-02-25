EV adoption grows as carmakers give consumers crossovers, trucks

Thankfully, DeGraff said, "that list is a lot longer now, as more automakers have tapped into the growing need and consumer demand for EVs." They have also tapped into much larger battery packs for longer drives on a single charge.

The compact-crossover EV segment now includes the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID4, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, Audi E-tron, Volvo XC40, Polestar 2 and Jaguar I-Pace.

Ford is launching the F-150 Lightning pickup this year, Chevrolet is following with the Silverado EV pickup next year, and Tesla's Cybertruck pickup could arrive by 2023.

The new wave of EV models is finding eager consumers willing to sign up on waiting lists for hot new products.

According to data by financial services company Experian, EV registrations grew by 91 percent last year to 481,677. Edmunds estimates that EV sales will reach a record 600,000 vehicles in the U.S. this year for a 4 percent market share.

Tesla still dominates the EV market, but Edmunds expects its market share of EVs to fall to 46 percent this year from 71 percent last year as consumers are drawn to vehicles such as the F-150 Lightning and soon-to-launch models from EV newcomers such as Cadillac and Genesis.