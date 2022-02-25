EV adoption grows as carmakers give consumers crossovers, trucks

Mainstream automakers are finally taking electric vehicles mainstream.
While early adopters learned to love their little electric hatchbacks despite limited range and limited space, automakers are now focused on the vehicle body styles that American consumers want: crossovers, SUVs and pickups that match up favorably to combustion-engine rivals in style and utility, while closing the range gap.
"If you rewind back a decade ago, options for pure EVs were quite limited," said Robby DeGraff, industry analyst at AutoPacific. "Besides the pricey Tesla Model S, we only had Mitsubishi's i-Miev and the first Nissan Leaf — both of which looked like somewhat dorky, obscure hatchbacks that returned not very desirable range."