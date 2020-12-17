European sales fall 14% in November on stricter virus measures

European registrations fell in November after countries introduced stricter restrictions to curb another wave of coronavirus infections.
New-car sales dropped by 14 percent year-on-year to 1.05 million vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association, industry association ACEA said in a statement on Thursday.
Sales at Volkswagen Group fell 14 percent. Seat posted the worst result among the company's brands with a 25 percent plunge. Sales at the core VW brand dropped by 19 percent. Skoda sales fell 11 percent. Porsche was down 4.9 percent and Audi's sales rose 1.1 percent.