European sales fall 14% in November on stricter virus measures

Staff and wire reports

European registrations fell in November after countries introduced stricter restrictions to curb another wave of coronavirus infections.

New-car sales dropped by 14 percent year-on-year to 1.05 million vehicles in the European Union, Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association, industry association ACEA said in a statement on Thursday.

Sales at Volkswagen Group fell 14 percent. Seat posted the worst result among the company's brands with a 25 percent plunge. Sales at the core VW brand dropped by 19 percent. Skoda sales fell 11 percent. Porsche was down 4.9 percent and Audi's sales rose 1.1 percent.

Europe sales Nov. 2020

European sales by automaker and brand; November and 11 months.

European car sales November 2020 >

PSA Group reported a drop of 12 percent, with Citroen its worst-performing brand with its sales down 16 percent. Peugeot sales declined by 11 percent, Opel/Vauxhall fell 10 percent and DS sales dropped by 6.3 percent.

Renault Group's registrations fell by 14 percent, with Dacia down 15 percent and Renault down 14 percent.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales were down 4 percent. Jeep was a bright spot with its registrations up 16 percent. Jeep is introducing new hybrid models in Europe. Fiat brand was down 8.3 percent and Alfa Romeo fell 11 percent.

Ford's registrations plunged by 24 percent.

Among Asian automakers, Toyota's sales were flat, while Hyundai plunged 26 percent, Kia by 13 percent and Nissan by 12 percent.
 
Among premium automakers, BMW's sales fell 7.9 percent while Mercedes-Benz reported a 6.9 percent decline.

Tough winter

Europe's five largest markets all posted negative results.

France and the UK -- markets that locked down in late October and early November -- each saw sales plunge 27 percent. Spain and Italy registered drops of 19 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. Registrations in Germany, which allowed car showrooms to remain open until Wednesday, slipped 3 percent.

With just one month to go, the European car market has shrunk by 3.8 million units this year. Bloomberg Intelligence is forecasting a 25 percent decline for the full year.

The industry figures add to signs that automakers are in for a tough winter even as the looming arrival of vaccines stokes market optimism.

Germany's automakers and suppliers expect to cut production as demand craters in export markets, a monthly survey by the Ifo Institute found earlier this month.

Electric vehicles have been a bright spot, with Bloomberg Intelligence predicting that hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-powered vehicles will exceed sales of diesel cars this quarter for the first time.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota's faith in cars: ‘There's margin to be made’ in shrinking segment
Letter
to the
Editor
 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Inventory levels grow but remain constrained
Toyota's faith in cars: ‘There's margin to be made’ in shrinking segment
Toyota's faith in cars: ‘There's margin to be made’ in shrinking segment
Hyundai holds firm against COVID-19
Hyundai holds firm against COVID-19
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News Table of Contents 12-14-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive