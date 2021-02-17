Europe sales plunge 26% in January amid COVID lockdowns

New-car sales in Europe plunged by 26 percent in January, as lockdown measures to restrict a second coronavirus wave hit sales in the region's largest markets.

Registrations plunged by 26 percent to 842,835 in the EU, UK and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) markets, industry association ACEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Major brands including Opel, VW, Audi and Hyundai had steeper drops than the overall market.

Volvo, Porsche, Renault's Alpine sports-car unit and Smart were the only marques to show sales gains.

Volvo sales rose 3.6 percent, boosted a strong performance in its home market of Sweden, and by high demand for its Recharge line of plug-in hybrid cars and the XC40 full-electric crossover.

Registrations at Volkswagen Group, the region's top-selling automaker, fell 28 percent with VW brand down 32 percent, Audi down 31 percent, Seat down 27 percent, Skoda down 21 percent and Porsche up 1 percent.

Europe's No. 2 automaker by unit sales, Stellantis, formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, saw its registrations drop 27 percent.

Its top-selling brand, Peugeot saw sales decline by 18 percent. Opel, its No. 2 brand by sales, was down 34 percent. Among the group's other brands, Fiat fell 29 percent and Citroen was down 33 percent. Registrations of Jeep's SUVs declined by 14 percent and Alfa Romeo's volume plunged 47 percent.

Renault Group's registrations dropped by 23 percent, with Renault brand down 28 percent and Dacia down 12 percent. Sales of Alpine sports cars rose 19 percent to 77 units.