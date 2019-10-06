As domestics leave sedans, Toyota ready to boost share

Hollis said he thinks the car share of the U.S. market might eventually find a floor at around 25 percent, especially given the list of upcoming products from various automakers, which is rich with new crossover and even some pickup entries. But even at that diminished size, Toyota remains positioned to capitalize because it has chosen to stay in the segment.

"With a lot of our competitors deciding to abandon car buyers, there's obviously going to be less entries [in car segments], which I think is great," Hollis said. "I'm going to continue to see us take as much of that share as we can. We're happy with that."

Through September, the Camry remained the best-selling midsize car in the U.S., with a 24 percent segment share, while the Corolla was second among compact cars with 21 percent of its segment. The Toyota Avalon was fifth among large cars, with an 11 percent market share.

The stay-put strategy is one that Toyota successfully exploited previously. More than a decade ago, the Detroit 3 abandoned the midsize pickup segment they collectively dominated in favor of more lucrative full-size pickups, leaving Japanese automakers to fill the void. When GM, Ford and FCA tried to return to the segment, they found how difficult it can be to dislodge Toyota from the commanding market share the Detroit 3 had essentially gifted to the Tacoma.