Dodge: No longer a laggard in quality

Dodge's number of problems per 100 vehicles, in the first 90 days of ownership, dropped from 130 in 2013 to 90 this year, three better than average. The Journey crossover was excluded from the results because the 2019 model was unavailable when J.D. Power did the study.
"They have been updating the infotainment system, making tweaks to the powertrains, changing the interiors," said Dave Sargent, J.D. Power's vice president of global automotive. "It's been awhile since they had a major launch of those vehicles. Making continual updates is less risky from a quality perspective than launching a brand-new vehicle. They've done a good job of balancing and keeping the vehicles competitive in the market."
Dodge's calling card these days is no mystery. Its marketing has a visceral edge defined by growling engines and burnt rubber, but the improved quality adds another dimension to the message it can send to potential customers.