Dodge: No longer a laggard in quality

SRT Hellcat Redeye version of the Challenger: A peformance car can now tout its quality.

J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study is one race where Dodge has always finished behind the pack.

But not anymore.

This year, Dodge jumped into the top 10 for the first time, thanks to the segment-leading Challenger and to improvement by the Durango. The brand finished tied for eighth with Lexus and Toyota, ahead of FCA US siblings Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo. Fiat was excluded from the results because of a small sample size.

Photo
Champine: Keep improving

"The trend line is really encouraging year over year," said Mark Champine, head of quality for FCA North America. "We're able to introduce new technologies within those vehicles yet still see year-over-year improvement as a brand."

Dodge floundered for years, even though many brands like it — those with a portfolio of products that have been on the road for a while, as opposed to new models with kinks that need to be ironed out — are the ones that tend to do well.

Although Dodge has long lived below the industry average on J.D. Power's annual quality surveys, its scores have been on the rise for a while. The Challenger has sprinkled in several wins in the midsize sporty car segment, and the Grand Caravan took top honors among minivans last year. The lineup has been tightened with the end of the Avenger and Dart, and Dodge's old dogs have learned some new tricks over the years with fresh engine options — including the track-ready Hellcat and Demon iterations — and well-received infotainment systems.

Dodge's number of problems per 100 vehicles, in the first 90 days of ownership, dropped from 130 in 2013 to 90 this year, three better than average. The Journey crossover was excluded from the results because the 2019 model was unavailable when J.D. Power did the study.

"They have been updating the infotainment system, making tweaks to the powertrains, changing the interiors," said Dave Sargent, J.D. Power's vice president of global automotive. "It's been awhile since they had a major launch of those vehicles. Making continual updates is less risky from a quality perspective than launching a brand-new vehicle. They've done a good job of balancing and keeping the vehicles competitive in the market."

Dodge's calling card these days is no mystery. Its marketing has a visceral edge defined by growling engines and burnt rubber, but the improved quality adds another dimension to the message it can send to potential customers.

Photo
Wide bodies are among new twists to older nameplates.

Dodge has been pushing the envelope with the Charger and Challenger, giving new life to models with platform roots dating to 2004.

The big-bodied speedsters have whet racing appetites with a broadening menu of powerful engines straight from the factory that have made performance more accessible to the masses.

"There's new product always in the mix with Dodge," Champine said. "Our Hellcat versions, Widebody vehicles — there is always something new coming in Dodge that aligns with the spirit of the brand. What we've been able to do is make Dodge a competitive brand from a quality perspective, and it's already got a great personality from a performance perspective. It's our responsibility to keep improving on that year over year. I think the place we're at now with the Challenger is really good. Durango has some product stability, which is always important."

Tech savvy

While speedy cars have been halos for Dodge, its bread-and-butter products have been the Caravan, Journey and Durango, all of which ride on aging platforms. Dodge has worked to attract customers with new engine options and special packages such as the Grand Caravan's 35th Anniversary Edition, which includes visual tweaks such as 17-inch tech silver aluminum wheels.

Infotainment is an especially positive area for Dodge, which benefits from FCA's Uconnect system. As infotainment technology advances, Champine said, manufacturers "will have to spend more time and effort acclimating customers to the technology." A key task, he said, is getting feedback from dealerships on what customers struggle with and "working with dealers on doing a better job of educating them about the capabilities of their vehicles."

