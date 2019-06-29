Dodge: No longer a laggard in quality

"The trend line is really encouraging year over year," said Mark Champine, head of quality for FCA North America. "We're able to introduce new technologies within those vehicles yet still see year-over-year improvement as a brand."

Dodge floundered for years, even though many brands like it — those with a portfolio of products that have been on the road for a while, as opposed to new models with kinks that need to be ironed out — are the ones that tend to do well.

Although Dodge has long lived below the industry average on J.D. Power's annual quality surveys, its scores have been on the rise for a while. The Challenger has sprinkled in several wins in the midsize sporty car segment, and the Grand Caravan took top honors among minivans last year. The lineup has been tightened with the end of the Avenger and Dart, and Dodge's old dogs have learned some new tricks over the years with fresh engine options — including the track-ready Hellcat and Demon iterations — and well-received infotainment systems.