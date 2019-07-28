Dodge gives aging Durango new life as performance hauler

Dodge likes to think of the Durango as a three-row Charger, and the brand has given the aging SUV a new lease on life in recent years by touting its performance cred alongside the freewheeling cars. Dodge says it began marketing the Durango next to its muscle cars in 2015. In 2015, the 360-hp R/T was the Durango's speediest model, but Dodge has since added more punch with a 475-hp SRT trim.

The R/T edition continues to stand out as the segment's only rear-wheel-drive V-8 option.

The Durango in its current form debuted in 2011, but it's still seeing sales gains in 2019 despite growing competition in the three-row category. The Durango is on pace to have its best year since 2005. Sales are up 13 percent this year through June to 36,991, making it the third-best seller in the large-SUV segment.

"It's just a workhorse in the Dodge lineup," said Paul Tyll, a brand manager for the Durango. "We don't have a lot of three-row SUVs. The base vehicle [has] the 3.6 [liter engine], and then you get the 5.7 Hemi R/T and the SRT. It's a nice combination of engine choices."

The Durango's latest push alongside the Challenger and Charger kicked off this month with a summer clearance ad featuring a cover of the Motown classic "Dancing in the Street" from English rock band The Struts. The Durango's performance trims have appeared with the cars in other campaigns through the years, including the "Brotherhood of Muscle" ads starring actor Vin Diesel in 2017 that highlighted the R/T and this year's "Muscleville" campaign featuring pro wrestler Bill Goldberg.