Despite inventory woes, automakers post records as May sales soar

U.S. auto sales roared in May compared with a year earlier, when the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing, giving every sign that Americans are shaking off the global health crisis.
But record-low vehicle inventories — a direct consequence of the pandemic disruption — continued to drag on the industry as consumers struggled to find popular vehicles, including pickups.
Several automakers hit monthly sales records in May. For the seven automakers reporting results for last month, sales rose 37 percent from May 2020. In addition, five of those automakers even beat numbers from May 2019 — a sign that demand is back.