Demand shows COVID resistance

Because of what the pandemic did to siphon dealer inventories and tamp down expenses, coupled with a product mix heavier on lucrative light trucks and continued strong pre-owned demand, dealer profitability is better than it's ever been.

"I think that it is fine to call it record profitability levels," said Patrick Manzi, chief economist for the National Automobile Dealers Association. The group's latest Dealership Financial Profile, for the month of August, showed net profit share of total dealership sales at 2.9 percent, and Manzi said the situation improved even further in September and October.

Of automakers reporting, Subaru and Toyota said they set sales records for October, with Subaru rising 11 percent and Toyota Motor North America up 8.8 percent. Mazda saw its sales jump 16 percent, Volvo increased 21 percent, and Hyundai-Kia climbed 5.1 percent. Ford, which last week announced a return to monthly sales reporting, saw its sales decline in October by 6.1 percent. American Honda was down 3.4 percent.

During an Oct. 22 update with reporters, Bob Carter, head of sales at Toyota Motor North America, said he was bullish on the way 2020 will finish, especially compared with this spring.

"You know, the circumstances that were out of everyone's control really put us in this position," Carter said. "But let's control what we can control. I personally have turned off the TV and put down the newspaper, and we're just going to get after it and sell like hell and close out with a really strong fourth quarter."