Hyundai, Kia U.S. sales slide again

Final SAAR of 2021 forecast to come in at 11 million to 13 million, down from 16.49 million in December 2020.

While it finished 2021 with five straight monthly declines, Kia set a U.S. sales record of 701,416 in 2021 on strong first-half volume.

Hyundai and Kia posted lower U.S. sales in December for the fifth straight month, with tight inventories stemming from supply chain disruptions dealing a final blow as the auto industry was expected to close out 2021 on a down note.

Hyundai said volume slid 23 percent last month, its biggest drop of the year, with retail deliveries off 11 percent.

The company said dealer stockpiles stood at 21,420 cars and light trucks at the end of December, up from Nov.'s tally of 17,096 but down sharply from 143,741 in December 2020. The company's 2021 sales increased 19 percent to 738,081, with record retail volume of 694,349.

Sales last month fell 9.8 percent at Kia, it's biggest drop of the final stretch of 2021, but the company still set a U.S. sales record of 701,416 for the year on strong first-half volume.

Genesis' December volume increased 70 percent to 4,999, with 2021 deliveries rising 203 percent to a record 49,621.

Most other automakers are scheduled to release December and fourth-quarter sales later Tuesday.

Toyota Motor Corp., even with double-digit volume declines in recent months, is on track to surpass General Motors, the market leader for decades dating to the Great Depression, in U.S. sales for 2021.

Ford Motor Co. will release December results on Wednesday, followed by Mercedes-Benz on Friday and Jaguar Land Rover later in the month.

Bare showrooms

Widespread bottlenecks, notably the severe shortage of microchips controlling everything from heated seats to key fobs to windshield wipers, have left new-vehicle showrooms empty for months, putting a big dent in December volume even as inventories slowly rebound.

Across the industry, December sales are forecast to drop an estimated 23 to 32 percent from a year earlier, according to Cox Automotive, TrueCar, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.

Core retail sales are projected to decline 20 percent to 1,105,800 from December 2020, J.D. Power and LMC said.

The final month of the year, behind heavy marketing promotions, outgoing model closeout offers and holiday deals, is traditionally a blowout for automakers.

But while many automakers advertised, there simply were not enough new vehicles available to meet consumer demand, prompting many shoppers to wait until selection improves and prices moderate.

Monthly retail stockpiles continue to improve and were tracking at just more than 1 million for the first time since July, according to Thomas King, president of J.D. Power's data and analytics division.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales for December is forecast to come in at 11 million to 13 million, TrueCar, Cox Automotive, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said -- a drop from December 2020's 16.49 million rate and down or off slightly from the 13.12 million rate in October and November.

December incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerIncentive
per unit
December 2021 forecast		Incentive
per unit
December 2020		November 2021% change
vs December 2020		% change
vs November 2021
BMW$2,518$5,319$2,786-53%-9.6%
Daimler$3,045$4,129$2,427-26%26%
Ford$2,522$4,205$2,447-40%3.1%
GM$1,617$5,366$1,829-70%-12%
Honda$1,270$2,667$1,599-52%-21%
Hyundai$1,049$2,500$1,209-58%-13%
Kia$1,639$2,984$1,652-45%-0.8%
Nissan$1,764$4,280$1,995-59%-12%
Stellantis$2,376$4,869$2,465-51%-3.6%
Subaru$969$1,427$1,058-32%-8.4%
Toyota$1,172$2,805$1,257-58%-6.8%
Volkswagen Group$1,683$4,004$2,089-58%-19%
Industry$1,756$3,922$1,904-55%-7.8%
Source: TrueCar
Incentives

The average manufacturer incentive per vehicle was on pace to hit a low for the month of December, at $1,598, a decrease of $2,291 from a year earlier, J.D. Power and LMC said. TrueCar estimates average incentives slid 55 percent to $1,756 year over year in December. (See charts above and below.)

Q4 2021 incentive outlays for U.S.
ManufacturerQ4 2021Q4 2020Q3 2021YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$2,728$5,172$4,071-47%-33%
Daimler$2,738$4,343$3,183-37%-14%
Ford$2,509$4,309$2,485-42%1%
GM$1,813$5,131$3,201-65%-43%
Honda$1,478$2,501$2,037-41%-28%
Hyundai$1,119$2,448$1,594-54%-30%
Kia$1,730$2,962$2,305-42%-25%
Nissan$1,916$4,452$2,635-57%-27%
Stellantis$2,501$4,670$2,951-47%-15%
Subaru$1,006$1,478$1,311-32%-23%
Toyota$1,243$2,673$1,969-54%-37%
Volkswagen Group$1,962$4,031$2,904-51%-33%
Industry$1,877$3,820$2,492-51%-25%
Source: TrueCar
2021 finish

Helped by strong first-half volume, U.S. sales are on track to rise slightly to 14.95 million for 2021, J.D. Power and LMC estimate, compared with 14.65 million in 2020, when the pandemic upended volume. The market is also getting a boost from growing sales of electrified vehicles, driven mostly by surging volume at Tesla Inc

Cox Automotive Senior Economist Charlie Chesbrough said industry sales in the second half of 2021 were the slowest in a decade.

"Demand is healthy, but supply and production disruptions kept the industry in check," Chesbrough said. "You can't sell what you don't have."

The lack of new cars and light trucks continues to drive prices to all-time highs and discounts to record lows.

King said average transaction prices in December were expected to reach a record $45,743 -- the first time ever above $45,000 and 20 percent higher than in December 2020, when prices eclipsed $38,000 for the first time.

Q4 2021 average transaction price
ManufacturerQ4 2021Q4 2020Q3 2021YOY
% change		QOQ
% change
BMW$58,598$60,034$59,033-2.4%-0.7%
Daimler$64,293$59,016$63,8368.9%0.7%
Ford$46,190$43,756$47,1665.6%-2.1%
GM$50,149$43,749$45,89415%9.3%
Honda$32,252$30,796$31,4584.7%2.5%
Hyundai$33,670$30,608$32,31810%4.2%
Kia$29,922$27,864$28,0027.4%6.9%
Nissan$32,065$28,719$31,59612%1.5%
Stellantis$49,647$43,610$47,49514%4.5%
Subaru$31,360$30,444$30,7093.0%2.1%
Toyota$36,985$35,149$35,8905.2%3.1%
Volkswagen Group$40,325$39,397$40,5662.4%-0.6%
Industry$41,149$38,137$38,8557.9%5.9%
Source: TrueCar
Odds, ends
  • There were 27 selling days last month vs. 28 in December 2020.
  • Light trucks — pickups, crossovers, SUVs and vans — are on pace to account for a record 80.2 percent of new-vehicle retail sales in December, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive estimate.
  • December fleet sales are expected to fall 29 percent from a year earlier and 3 percent from November, adjusted for the same number of selling days, TrueCar estimated. J.D. Power said fleet shipments are expected to total 140,000 in December, down 3 percent from December 2020, on a selling day adjusted basis. Fleet volume is expected to account for 11 percent of total light-vehicle sales last month, down from 15 percent in December 2020.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles was 4.3 percent last month, TrueCar said, and the average loan term on a new vehicle was 70 months.

 

