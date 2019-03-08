Debt-saddled buyers lean on Mom, Dad

Editor’s note: This story will be part of a special section on affordability and finance in the March 11 edition of Automotive News.

In a township outside Akron, Ohio, where Gregory DeLozier and his wife raised five children, there are few sidewalks and sparse public transportation. Getting their children behind the wheel of a car wasn't optional.

At the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, DeLozier once joked that he should apply for a dealer's license because of how many registrations he was renewing for his teenagers. "I got two insurance bills every month," he recalled. "Three cars on one, four cars on the other."

Even with four of the five children out of the house, DeLozier, 59, is still doing business as the "dealership of dad." The software engineer and adjunct professorat Kent State University still shoulders four of his children's vehicle expenses. In the last six months, he estimates, he has paid more than $15,000 in vehicle expenses for the children and their spouses.