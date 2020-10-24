Dealers' teamwork on Alfa ads gets noticed

Kassim said Alfa is here in the U.S. to stay this time. He's seeing many customers return after their lease expires to get another one of the brand's vehicles.

"We have the inventory, we have the programs, and we have the advertising," Kassim said. "That's a great combination to have in order to succeed, so we're ready."

Traveline believes the Tier 2 undertaking has built camaraderie between Alfa dealers and the factory. He said communication among dealers has taken a leap forward. He's gone from talking to some only once or twice a year to three or four times a week.

When the coronavirus pandemic upended the business, the ads went dark in April. But the campaign resumed in May and has been gaining momentum since then. The dealers involved said they're excited about the fourth quarter.

One issue they're discussing is how to keep the Giulia viable. The Stelvio has been on the rise in recent months, but the Giulia hasn't kept pace, so the group is trying to determine whether it should emphasize the sedan more. The vehicles are showcased together in the TV spots.

"These are conversations we're having to be proactive," said Travaline, who is also president of Alfa's dealer ad group in South Florida. "We're talking about what we're going to order next based on the way the mix is. We're still competitors, but we're having conversations with each other and trying to help each other and the brand."