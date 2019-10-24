Daimler boosts Q3 earnings but warns on costs

FRANKFURT -- Daimler AG said it will intensify efforts to cut costs to manage the industry’s shift to EVs after reporting a rise in quarterly operating profit despite weaker profitability from the Mercedes-Benz cars unit.

Earnings before interest and taxes rose 8 percent to 2.69 billion euros in the third quarter, Daimler said in a statement on Thursday.

"In order to master the transformation in the next few years, we need to increase our efforts considerably. We have to significantly reduce our costs and consistently strengthen our cash flow," CEO Ola Kallenius said, without elaborating.

Daimler reiterated that it expected group earnings before interest and taxes to be significantly lower than last year. The company reduced its margin guidance for the trucks unit to a range of 6 percent to 8 percent from the previous 7 percent to 9 percent, and said the division’s revenue would be flat.

The third-quarter return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars fell to 6 percent from 6.3 percent in the year-earlier period, despite an 8 percent rise in passenger car sales during the quarter.

Daimler said current legal proceedings tied to diesel emissions may result in additional expenditures which may hit profits at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Profit warnings

Daimler is reeling from two profit warnings this year partly related to diesel-emissions investigations.

While strong vehicle sales helped this quarter, costs must fall "significantly" while strengthening cash flow, said Kallenius, who took charge in May.

Daimler is preparing to unveil a plan to reduce costs and boost profitability on Nov. 14 in London. CFO Harald Wilhelm said investors should not expect a strategy U-turn.

A drop in vehicle inventories will help boost the Mercedes-Benz maker’s bottom line for the remainder of 2019 and deliver positive free cash flow, Wilhelm said.

"We expect a strong fourth quarter, which is a positive signal for free cash flow,” Wilhelm told reporters on a call.

Daimler is looking at cost reductions in all divisions across production, personnel and how the company allocates investments, Wilhelm said.

The third-quarter delivery gains suggest that the company has worked through supplier issues, which especially hit production of high-margin SUVs earlier this year. Mercedes also defied a market slump in China, its biggest market.

Softening economy

In addition to internal issues, Daimler is grappling with a softening global economy, the unresolved U.S.-China trade spat and continued Brexit uncertainties. Consumer demand for new full-electric models, such as the Mercedes EQC, is another black box as it invests heavily to meet challenging new emissions rules.

Daimler has teamed up with rival BMW AG on mobility services and autonomous-driving technology to share costs, but deeper partnerships may be needed to stem unprecedented expenses to keep up with changing consumer tastes and tighter environmental regulations.

Daimler shares have fallen 27 percent over the past two years, valuing the German auto icon roughly the same as ride-sharing start-up Uber Technologies.

Philippe Houchois, analyst at Jeffries, said that while third-quarter results revealed disappointing margins at Mercedes cars and weaker than expected profit at the trucks division, the company had a solid cashflow.

"Daimler needs all eyes on the cash ball," Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note, with the carmaker due to pay out a diesel fine in Germany of 870 million euros ($968 million) during the fourth quarter.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report