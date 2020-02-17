Cuts in sales reporting impact inventory data

After several automakers joined the Detroit 3 in suspending reporting of monthly sales results in January in favor of quarterly reporting, they also suspended reporting their inventory levels. As a result, inventory figures this month were available from only six Asian automakers and Volvo, representing only about 38 percent of the total U.S. auto industry, based on 2019 sales.

Previously, the Automotive News Data Center could reliably estimate inventory levels in the months automakers failed to provide their data. But as more automakers stopped their monthly reporting, the information upon which those estimates is based becomes less reliable.

As a result of these factors, Automotive News will continue to report the inventory data that is available from manufacturers that continue to report on a monthly basis.

Broader inventory results will be reported in Automotive News on a quarterly basis, when automakers report their sales and more expansive inventory data is available.