Crossovers, SUVs drive Toyota, Hyundai to Jan. gains

Toyota Motor and Hyundai posted slightly higher sales in January behind strong crossover and SUV demand, signaling light trucks continue to fuel the market's recovery amid the pandemic.

At Toyota Motor, volume edged up 0.2 percent last month, with sales rising 0.2 percent at the Toyota division and 0.1 percent at Lexus. The company's light-truck deliveries rose 8.6 percent while car demand skidded 15 percent.

While sales of the core RAV4 and Highlander fell last month, demand for the new Venza hybrid, as well as higher 4Runner volume, helped the Toyota division's crossover and SUV deliveries advance 7.9 percent to 68,128 for the month.

Hyundai’s U.S. sales rose 1.5 percent to 43,394 in January behind an 11 percent increase in retail demand for crossovers.

Overall, retail deliveries edged up 1 percent and fleet volume increased 12 percent last month, Hyundai said Tuesday. Strong retail demand for Hyundai's expanded crossover was driven by the Santa Fe, up 45 percent; the Venue, up 34 percent, and the Kona, with retail sales up 9 percent.

The latest gains came even as Hyundai dials back on incentives, with TrueCar estimating the brand's January spiffs at $2,281 a vehicle, down 26 percent from a year earlier. (See chart below.)

“We are off to a strong start to the year and remain optimistic for continued sales and market share gains in 2021,” Randy Parker, senior vice president for national sales at Hyundai Motor America, said in a statement.

At Mazda, sales rose 6.9 percent last month, with car and crossover demand each up about 7 percent.

Volvo sales surged 32 percent to 8,151 last month, behind strong demand for crossovers, led by the XC40, up 35 percent. The Swedish brand has now racked up eight consecutive months of year-over-year gains.

Genesis volume soared 102 percent to 2,823, with the new GV80 crossover easily outselling combined deliveries of the luxury brand's three sedans.

Other automakers

Honda Motor, Kia and Subaru will also report January U.S. sales results later Tuesday. Ford Motor Co. plans to release figures for the month on Wednesday.

U.S. light-vehicle sales are forecast to drop 3.7 percent to 4.9 percent in January, Cox Automotive, J.D. Power and LMC estimate, with strong retail demand offset by ongoing weakness in fleet business.

Industry volume is expected to continue rebounding in 2021, with sales forecast to come in at 15.5 million to 16 million for the year, based on projections from analysts, NADA and some automakers.

While low interest rates, favorable credit conditions and demand for popular new light trucks are driving retail sales, short-term headwinds include a choppy economic recovery from the pandemic, production bottlenecks caused by a microchip shortage and rising transaction prices that are squeezing some buyers out of the new-vehicle market.

“Thin inventories remain a reality for many dealers and consumers, a result of COVID-19 production disruptions, although the worst inventory issues are in the rearview mirror,” Cox Automotive said last week. “Other risks to auto sales include large waves of COVID-19 cases during the winter and a second dip in the economy.”

Cox Automotive senior economist Charlie Chesbrough said an “expected month-over-month uptick in the sales pace suggests the vehicle market is starting the year on solid ground even with so much uncertainty in the economy.”

Overall, car and light-truck volume fell 14 percent last year to 14.6 million, the lowest tally since 14.49 million in 2012, when the economy was still rebounding from the 2008-09 financial crisis.

SAAR outlook

The seasonally adjusted, annualized rate of sales for January is expected to tally 15.9 million to 16.4 million, based on projections from Cox Automotive, TrueCar and J.D. Power and Associates. That would be down from the 17.05 million rate in January 2020 and roughly on par with December’s 16.38 million pace, and still the sixth straight month the sales pace has topped 15 million.

Incentives

The average incentive on a new vehicle was tracking at $3,639 last month, a decrease of $510 from Jan. 2020, J.D. Power said. TrueCar estimates January spiffs averaged $3,839, down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Odds, ends