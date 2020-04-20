Closures might hold up titles, registrations

In addition to closing physical showrooms in many states across the country, stay-home orders in some places also have closed the government offices that process vehicle-purchase paperwork. The impact of these closures varies by state, and in some case by county. More than 40 states have implemented restrictions on public access to departments of motor vehicles and equivalent offices, according to Cox Automotive's Dealertrack unit, which is tracking the changes.

In some states, particularly those with electronic systems, title and registration work generally has proceeded. In others, turnaround time could be longer.

Some dealers and state dealer association leaders who spoke to Automotive News said the back-end work hasn't yet become a major problem, though it has the potential to slow dealership cash flow if it takes longer than usual for dealers to get a clear title to a lender. A number of states have extended the duration of temporary vehicle registrations, allowing buyers to drive their new cars without running afoul of the law.

"It's kind of uncharted waters," said Lenckosz, dealer principal of Empire Lakewood Nissan and Empire Littleton Nissan in suburban Denver.

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices are closed, though its headquarters and online services have continued operations, according to Dealertrack. Courier services in the state that picked up and dropped off paperwork at dealerships temporarily pulled drivers off the road as a health precaution, leading to delays, said Jim Appleton, president of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers.