January 13, 2020 12:00 AM
A closer look at 2019 U.S. auto sales
- Tweet
- Share
- Share
- More
7 times 17 million
|2019 was the U.S. auto industry’s 7th-strongest year on record.
|2016
|17,553,429
|2015
|17,482,841
|2000
|17,402,486
|2018
|17,318,961
Keep on truckin’
|U.S. light-truck sales set a record for a 5th consecutive year.
|Light trucks
|% of mkt.
|2019
|12,317,310
|72%
|2018
|11,976,738
|69%
|2017
|11,115,865
|64%
|2016
|10,657,658
|61%
|2015
|9,916,173
|57%
Market-share movers
|5 brands saw their market share change by more than a quarter point in 2019.
|2019 Share
|Change
|Ram
|4.10%
|0.7
|Tesla
|1.30%
|0.3
|Chevrolet
|11.50%
|–0.3
|Ford
|13.40%
|–0.3
|Nissan
|7.20%
|–0.6
Big sales of big pickups
|Ram beat the Silverado for the first time, and full-size pickup sales rose to a record.
|2019 Sales
|Change
|Ford F series
|896,526
|–1.4%
|Ram pickup
|633,694
|18%
|Chevrolet Silverado
|575,600
|–1.7%
|GMC Sierra
|232,323
|5.80%
|Toyota Tundra
|111,673
|–5.6%
|Nissan Titan
|31,514
|–38%
|Total full-size pickups
|2,481,330
|2.50%
Colorado vs. Ranger
|The Ranger, in its first year back on the market in the U.S., outsold the Colorado in the 4th quarter, foreshadowing what could be an intriguing battle in 2020.
|Full year
|Q4
|Chevrolet Colorado
|122,304
|25,484
|Ford Ranger
|89,571
|33,059
Challenger to the Mustang
|The Mustang was tops in a 3-pony race for a 5th consecutive year. For the 2nd straight year, it was Dodge, not Chevy, trailing closest behind.
|2019 Sales
|Change
|Ford Mustang
|72,489
|–4.4%
|Dodge Challenger
|60,997
|–8.6%
|Chevrolet Camaro
|48,265
|–5.3%
Tesla dominates EVs
|The Model 3 was far and away the top-selling electric vehicle, though it gained new competition in 2019 and will face even more in 2020.
|2019 Sales
|Change
|Tesla Model 3
|180,000*
|53%
|Tesla Model X
|22,800*
|5.60%
|Tesla Model S
|20,400*
|–23%
|Chevrolet Bolt
|16,418
|–8.9%
|Nissan Leaf
|12,365
|–16%
|*Estimate
Car collapse continues
|Compact crossovers outsold the combined total of compact and midsize cars — the industry’s two biggest segments as recently as 2015.
|2019 Total
|2015 Total
|Compact crossovers
|2,828,444
|2,422,168
|Compact/midsize cars
|2,813,312
|4,636,503
Car-heavy brands
|Only 3 of the 30 largest brands in the U.S. sold more cars than light trucks.
|Cars
|Light trucks
|Kia
|331,107
|294,231
|Tesla
|200,400*
|22,800*
|Mini
|22,123
|13,969
|*Estimate
BMW beats Benz
|BMW wrestled the luxury crown away from Mercedes-Benz for the first time since 2015.
|2019 Sales
|2018 Rank
|BMW
|324,826
|2nd
|Mercedes-Benz
|316,094
|1st
|Lexus
|298,114
|3rd
5-figure gains
|Amid a 1.2 percent decline in total light-vehicle sales, 7 brands posted increases of more than 10,000 units.
|Volume increase
|% change
|Ram
|105,655
|18%
|Tesla
|57,200*
|34%
|Kia
|25,665
|4.40%
|Hyundai
|21,138
|3.20%
|Subaru
|19,982
|2.90%
|BMW
|13,812
|4.40%
|Genesis
|10,922
|106%
|*Estimate
On the upswing
|Volvo is the only brand that reports monthly sales to post a gain every month in 2019. Seven other brands have shorter active streaks of year-over-year increases.
|Consecutive months
|Volvo
|12
|BMW, Genesis
|11
|Porsche
|8
|Audi, Kia, Mazda
|3
|Mitsubishi
|2
|Source: Automotive News Data Center
Letter
to the
Editor
Send us a letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.
Recommended for You