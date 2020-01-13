A closer look at 2019 U.S. auto sales

2020 Ram
7 times 17 million
2019 was the U.S. auto industry’s 7th-strongest year on record.
2016 17,553,429
2015 17,482,841
2000 17,402,486
2018 17,318,961
Keep on truckin’
U.S. light-truck sales set a record for a 5th consecutive year.
  Light trucks % of mkt.
2019 12,317,310 72%
2018 11,976,738 69%
2017 11,115,865 64%
2016 10,657,658 61%
2015 9,916,173 57%
Market-share movers
5 brands saw their market share change by more than a quarter point in 2019.
  2019 Share Change
Ram 4.10% 0.7
Tesla 1.30% 0.3
Chevrolet 11.50% –0.3
Ford 13.40% –0.3
Nissan 7.20% –0.6
Big sales of big pickups
Ram beat the Silverado for the first time, and full-size pickup sales rose to a record.
  2019 Sales Change
Ford F series 896,526 –1.4%
Ram pickup 633,694 18%
Chevrolet Silverado 575,600 –1.7%
GMC Sierra 232,323 5.80%
Toyota Tundra 111,673 –5.6%
Nissan Titan 31,514 –38%
Total full-size pickups 2,481,330 2.50%
Colorado vs. Ranger
The Ranger, in its first year back on the market in the U.S., outsold the Colorado in the 4th quarter, foreshadowing what could be an intriguing battle in 2020.
  Full year Q4
Chevrolet Colorado 122,304 25,484
Ford Ranger 89,571 33,059
Challenger to the Mustang
The Mustang was tops in a 3-pony race for a 5th consecutive year. For the 2nd straight year, it was Dodge, not Chevy, trailing closest behind.
  2019 Sales Change
Ford Mustang 72,489 –4.4%
Dodge Challenger 60,997 –8.6%
Chevrolet Camaro 48,265 –5.3%
Tesla dominates EVs
The Model 3 was far and away the top-selling electric vehicle, though it gained new competition in 2019 and will face even more in 2020.
  2019 Sales Change
Tesla Model 3 180,000* 53%
Tesla Model X 22,800* 5.60%
Tesla Model S 20,400* –23%
Chevrolet Bolt 16,418 –8.9%
Nissan Leaf 12,365 –16%
*Estimate
Car collapse continues
Compact crossovers outsold the combined total of compact and midsize cars — the industry’s two biggest segments as recently as 2015.
  2019 Total 2015 Total
Compact crossovers 2,828,444 2,422,168
Compact/midsize cars 2,813,312 4,636,503
Car-heavy brands
Only 3 of the 30 largest brands in the U.S. sold more cars than light trucks.
  Cars Light trucks
Kia 331,107 294,231
Tesla 200,400* 22,800*
Mini 22,123 13,969
*Estimate
BMW beats Benz
BMW wrestled the luxury crown away from Mercedes-Benz for the first time since 2015.
  2019 Sales 2018 Rank
BMW 324,826 2nd
Mercedes-Benz 316,094 1st
Lexus 298,114 3rd
5-figure gains
Amid a 1.2 percent decline in total light-vehicle sales, 7 brands posted increases of more than 10,000 units.
  Volume increase % change
Ram 105,655 18%
Tesla 57,200* 34%
Kia 25,665 4.40%
Hyundai 21,138 3.20%
Subaru 19,982 2.90%
BMW 13,812 4.40%
Genesis 10,922 106%
*Estimate
On the upswing
Volvo is the only brand that reports monthly sales to post a gain every month in 2019. Seven other brands have shorter active streaks of year-over-year increases.
  Consecutive months
Volvo 12
BMW, Genesis 11
Porsche 8
Audi, Kia, Mazda 3
Mitsubishi 2
Source: Automotive News Data Center
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters