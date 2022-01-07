Chrysler CEO is ready for all-EV future

Chrysler arrived at CES last week as a brand with a rich history but an amorphous future. It left as one promising the earliest switch to an all-electric lineup among the Detroit 3.

The brand, now part of Stellantis, has a clearer set of goals under its CEO, Christine Feuell, who plans to launch its first battery-electric vehicle by 2025 and do away with internal combustion engines by 2028. The shallow product line that has defined Chrysler for years is about to get deeper, with Feuell saying it's a "certainty" that the brand will have more offerings in 2028 than its three nameplates today.

She provided a glimpse at what's ahead in the form of the Airflow, an electric crossover concept built with a flexible software architecture that allows for seamless wireless updates. It's also part of an effort to prove that, with the backing of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, "Chrysler is on its way back," she said.

"We've got the commitment of our CEO to invest in a brand-new portfolio of products over the next few years, and also the resources that are needed to develop and launch the products," Feuell told Automotive News. "It's not just enough to come out with a great product and rebuild the brand, you have to make sure that the customer experience is also there to fulfill their needs at every step of the process from search, to purchase to on-board to ownership."