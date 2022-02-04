Chip shortages continue to pinch auto sales

Just as Punxsutawney Phil last week saw his shadow and predicted a lingering winter, January's U.S. light-vehicle sales signal no imminent relief from the semiconductor-related woes that have dogged automakers for nearly a year now.
New-vehicle deliveries slid 9 percent to just more than 1 million last month, according to LMC Automotive, as continued chip shortages suppressed production and drove up prices. Of the seven automakers that report monthly sales, only Hyundai Motor America recorded a gain.
Dealer inventory last month fell 61 percent from January 2021 levels, resulting in 1.2 million fewer cars and light trucks available at the start of 2022, compared with early 2021, Cox Automotive said. That helped propel average transaction prices to a January record of $44,905, according to J.D. Power.